Council Member Sandra Ung to host free hepatitis B screening in Flushing next month

Council Member Sandra Ung with representatives from Charles B. Wang Community Health Center at the announcement of a free hepatitis B screening event.

Council Member Sandra Ung and leaders from the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center (CBWCHC) will host a free hepatitis B screening event at the beginning of March as part of an effort to raise awareness and prevent the spread of the viral infection.

The screening event, co-hosted by the Health Center and Council Member Ung’s Office, will take place on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CBWCHC’s 131-72 40th Rd. location in Flushing.

Ung said the event will offer free hepatitis B and hepatitis C blood screenings for adults 18 and older, as well as free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings.

Ung said hepatitis B disproportionately affects the Asian American community, stating that Asian-Americans are more likely to be infected with the viral infection than any other racial group in the United States.

A study by Stanford Medicine found that while Asian Americans constitute only 6% of the population in the United States, they comprise over half of the nation’s 860,000 to 2.4 million people chronically infected with hepatitis B. Stanford described the rate of infection among Asian-Americans as “one of greatest racial health disparities in the United States.”

Ung encouraged local community members to attend the free screening on March 1, stating that such screenings can help protect public health.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to get screened on March 1 and take advantage of the other screenings and wellness activities that will be offered that day,” Ung said in a statement. “Thank you to the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center for their ongoing partnership and for all they do to promote public health in our community, raise awareness, and ultimately save lives.”

Dr. Julie Yoko Yoshimachi, Director of CBWCHC’s Hepatitis B Program, described hepatitis B as a “silent killer” that can lead to liver cancer and liver damage.

“Hepatitis B is preventable. It is crucial that everyone is screened, vaccinated, and educated in order to prevent further spread of this virus,” Yoshimachi said in a statement.

The health center is aiming to raise awareness about the risks of hepatitis B during the event, particularly within the Chinese American and Asian American communities.

Attendees will receive access to the center’s trained Hepatitis B Program staff and will also be able to tour clinical areas, speak with experienced health educators and receive assistance scheduling doctor’s appointments.

CBWCHC insurance specialists will also be available to help people apply for Medicaid and other medical insurance programs.

Light refreshments and educational materials will be provided to all attendees.