Victoria’s Secrets: An extraordinary week

Celebrating the Super Bowl at The Polo Club of Boca Raton with Jerry Cammarato, Jeri Kronen, Donna Schneier, Maguy Naparstek and Michele Barnet

Since the Oct. 7 catastrophe, my heart cried out for the families whose loved ones were taken hostage and murdered in Israel.

Our support for the innocent loved ones who were slaughtered and taken hostage was evident, with all our media’s mastheads featuring a blue Israeli-themed ribbon with a message: “Bring The Hostages Home.”

Inside of our newspapers, we featured bios of the hostages that were supplied to us by the Israeli consul. Fast forward to today, and the hostages are slowly being returned home.

For me, it was an extraordinary week when President Trump signed executive orders punishing those who have punished Israel. But nothing is as extraordinary as his plans for Gaza.

I was in the Palm Beach Synagogue and heard their founding Rabbi Moshe Scheiner speak passionately about it. He reminded people that Gaza is controlled by terrorists. They are never going to accept Israel, but President Trump made a bold move and I think it must be played out.

A member of the synagogue was living in Gaza before all the Israelis were relocated and she said with a big smile it’s a beautiful seaside location and would make a perfect Middle East resort town!

Jared Kushner talked about this years ago and obviously made an impact on his father-in-law.

Trump created an uproar, but that’s his style. He’s not afraid to put out bold statements.

Of course, the plans for the Palestinians must be humanely dealt with. But I fear the many centuries of hate of the Jewish people will never end. Bold moves are needed for change to occur.

I also applaud the executive order that Trump signed on Jan. 25 protecting students against antisemitism on college campuses. Ironically he signed a similar order in 2019 during his first term, but hopefully this new one will have more teeth.

Time will tell!

On a lighter note, since I was a kid learning to play the violin in my James Madison High School orchestra under the brilliant conductor Mr. Ratner, I have loved the sound of an orchestra, particularly violins.

Fortunately for me, the Palm Beach Symphony is a world class group of brilliant musicians and I was thrilled to see them perform with my friend Donna Schneier.

Before the concert, students from the Dreyfoos School of the Arts — Palm Beach’s equivalent to the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Queens — performed on the Kravis Center’s majestic staircase in the Grand Hall where people enter. What a treat it was to see the best and brightest young musicians show off their skills.

The night for me was magical because the orchestra was accompanied by soloist Gil Shaham, a brilliant violinist, conducted by Gerard Schwarz. Gil’s passion for Beethoven’s music was clear and seeing his fingers fly over the strings was a sight to behold; he made his violin sing!

The night before, my friend Catherine Loevner invited me to her Pittsburgh Orchestra performance for donors in Palm Beach. The six extraordinary musicians performed brilliantly in an intimate setting.

To end the week, Hamptons friends Penny and Irwin Graulich invited me to a Super Bowl party at The Polo Club of Boca Raton, where many Hamptons friends joined us.

I wore a bright green Eagles top to celebrate and cheer them on to victory. After all, we own the daily newspaper Metro Philadelphia and what fun it was to celebrate their victory!

Seeing old friends and making new ones is the sweet part of being in Palm Beach and this week was no different.

Stay tuned for what’s next!

Love to you, my dear readers.