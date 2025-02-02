Victoria’s Secrets: What a week it was!

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Joy continues as four more hostages were released. Seeing them in the arms of their loved ones is to see unbridled joy! May more good news follow soon.

In my world of Palm Beach, I had the fun of having dinner at a new Israeli kosher restaurant that opened in December and what a treasure it is.

Malka is the creation of master chef and businessman, Israeli Eyal Shani, who has created 40 restaurants around the world, including many in New York City.

The night I delightedly dined at Malka in West Palm Beach, I was greeted by Rebecca Salino, who runs the stunning establishment. The indoor/outdoor dining areas are warmly lit and decorated in subtle colors.

We passed a glass enclosed private dining room for about 12 people as we were led to a table overlooking the open kitchen that is adjacent to the dining room. I made a mental note that it would be great to eat in there when my family joins me during the week of Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day.

We were greeted by our smiling waiter, who explained the menu and the large portions that could be shared. We saw so many things we wanted that the three of us ordered a variety of shareable appetizers and main courses.

Malka is famous for its hummus that they describe on the menu as “a very Israeli hummus so close to perfection unlike any other” — and they’re right! Not to miss a bite, we scraped our plates dry with their crispy focaccia marbled with tomatoes, onions and spicy peppers that were cooked in their wood ovens.

We also had a plate described as a “pile” of green beans served with olive oil, garlic and lemon zest. It was as delicious as it sounds!

Of course, we also had to have an Israeli chopped salad and I, being a lover of gazpacho, had a delicious bowl of it, perfectly prepared just the way I like it: rich, thick and flavorful.

We were told by our welcoming waiter that their famous schnitzel filled with mashed potatoes was not to be missed. He was right! And the fried chicken was crispy on the outside and creamy with the potatoes on the inside; we gobbled it up!

For our main courses, we had a whole branzino roasted on their open fire to a crispy outside and succulent tasty inside. It’s priced fairly at $40. At the Colony Hotel, they charge $72 for it!

We also had a massive rib eye steak with the bone in that I relished; my guests were pleased that the rest of the steak was cooked perfectly to their rare request. It was juicy, tasty and accompanied by roasted tomatoes. A perfect combination!

I don’t know how we did it, but we finished the meal with a warm apple crumble and baklava, both pleasing to our pallets and eaten without a crumb left!

The combination of foods, quality of the preparation and the friendliness of the wait staff made it one of the best meals I’ve ever eaten!

It says on the menu that the restaurant is inspired by Shani and he has found a great chef in Christopher Schelin to carry out his vision. And sommelier Yitzhak Porzio can select excellent wines to accompany each course – all fairly priced.

Although the restaurant is busy, they did honor our reservation time and I recommend you make a reservation before going. This restaurant is new, but I’m sure it’s going to be a hard reservation to get. Try it and you will love it as much as I did!

Malka is located at 209 Sixth St. in West Palm Beach. For more information, visit malka-usa.com/westpalmbeach or call 561-559-0901.

Out and about in Palm Beach and Boca Raton

Later in the week, I was honored to be invited by my “Golden Triangle” (New York, the Hamptons and Palm Beach County) friend, Dr. Harvey Manes, who has made Boca Raton his winter getaway, to the Boca Raton Museum of Art Gala. It was held at the old-world Mizner Center on the grounds of the Boca Raton Resort.

I met some old friends and made new ones too. The museum welcomed its new director Ena Heller and paid tribute to their retiring director Irvin Lippman.

To finish the weekend, I was again at the iconic Mar-a-Lago for brunch with my dear friend Ted Vassilev (CEO, DTR Modern Galleries), joined by his friends Ron Fiamma (President, Treadwell Fine Art and Collections Underwriters) and Leon Benrimon, who with his father runs Rago Auctions. What a brunch it was, featuring bottomless Telmont champagne and endless, mouthwatering buffet options.

Ted and I savored the caviar with all its accoutrements, as well as the shrimp and crab legs and smoked salmon and — you get the idea!

We sat outside on the patio overlooking the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic featuring magnificent collectible cars. We met some extraordinary people who were also dining there. More to come!

What a week it was!

Love to you, my dear readers.