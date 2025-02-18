Ever wanted to show off your favorite neighborhood spots or dive into the hidden history of your community?

Jane’s Walk, a global event of free, community-led walking tours, is returning to New York City from May 2 to May 4, and Queens residents have the chance to host their own adventure.

Submissions to lead a walk are now open through March 31, offering an opportunity for locals to share their knowledge, passions, and personal insights about the borough.

Organized by the Municipal Art Society of New York (MAS), Jane’s Walk celebrates urban exploration and civic engagement through themed tours. Walk leaders can choose topics ranging from history, architecture, and music to food, street art, or social movements, encouraging participants to see their surroundings through a fresh lens.

Queens has long been a hub for diverse and creative walks, with past tours exploring Little Egypt and Greek cafés in Astoria and the culinary scene of Flushing. Whether highlighting a historic landmark, showcasing a vibrant cultural community, or telling the story of a lesser-known corner of the borough, Jane’s Walk invites New Yorkers to step outside and experience their neighborhoods in a whole new way.

“If you love New York, you can lead a Jane’s Walk,” said Jess Joseph, Jane’s Walk leader, NYC tour guide, and co-founder of Gals About Town. “Jane’s Walk is a great way to build community, get to know your neighbors, and have conversations about the shared appreciation of our communities and rich cultural heritage.”

Jane’s Walk was founded in 2011 in honor of Jane Jacobs, an urban activist who often organized efforts to protect and preserve neighborhoods from urban renewal throughout NYC and believed in grassroots efforts of people in communities to influence the city. When the walking tours were first created, they started as just a few walks scattered throughout the city. Since then, Jane’s Walk has taken place in over 200 cities worldwide.

“Jane’s Walk NYC is a testament to the power of everyday New Yorkers to tell the stories of their neighborhoods,” said Keri Butler, the Interim President of the Municipal Art Society of New York.

The Queens borough is full of possibilities for guided tours, from walks to explore the delicious food from all over the world in Astoria, the history of jazz music and jazz legends who have lived in Queens, the rich history of Flushing, or a tour of historic landmarks of Long Island City. The borough is filled with fascinating history, delicious food, and music and dancing from around the world.

“Whether you’re passionate about history, culture, architecture, or art, Jane’s Walk is an opportunity to share what makes your community unique,” said Butler. “We invite all New Yorkers to lead a walk and participate in this citywide celebration of urban life.”

For those who are interested in hosting a guided tour but have never done it before, MAS is hosting walk leader information sessions in March. The sessions will include background information on Jane’s Walk in NYC, the submission process, assistance in researching walk topics, and brainstorming on topic ideas. Those interested in the information session must RSVP on the website.

A list of walks will be available on the Jane’s Walk website by mid-April for anyone interested in participating.