CM Williams pushes for DOI oversight of FDNY amid discrimination concerns

Southeast Queens Council Member Nantasha Williams has introduced new legislation requiring the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) to investigate the FDNY’s compliance with federal, state, and local anti-discrimination laws.

Williams introduced Intro 1197-2025 during the Feb. 13 Stated Meeting of the City Council. The bill mandates the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) to conduct an ongoing review of how the FDNY awards promotions and special assignments, handles complaints and addresses potential retaliation against those who file grievances. Additionally, the legislation would require the DOI to establish a public-facing website where individuals can contribute to the investigation and mandate regular reports to city leadership, including recommendations for policy reforms to the Mayor and City Council.

Williams cited longstanding issues within the FDNY as the motivation for introducing the bill. The Council Member pointed to persistent challenges related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly in light of recent legal actions that have exposed ongoing discrimination and harassment, disproportionately affecting Black and female firefighters.

Among the most significant cases was a $29.9 million settlement reached in December 2024 in response to a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by five FDNY fire protection inspectors. The lawsuit alleged that non-white inspectors were paid up to 20% less than their counterparts in the Department of Buildings despite performing similar duties. The settlement will compensate approximately 600 current and former employees, with individual payouts ranging from $5,000 to $35,000.

Williams also highlighted broader concerns regarding workplace equity and diversity within the FDNY, noting that while recruitment efforts have increased diversity among new hires, leadership and specialized roles remain overwhelmingly white and male.

In her statement, Williams emphasized that addressing the FDNY’s diversity challenges is critical to ensuring that the department reflects the communities it serves across New York City.

“FDNY has made progress, but we cannot ignore the systemic issues that continue to hinder equal opportunity and accountability within the department,” said Williams. “This bill ensures that DOI will conduct ongoing oversight to examine how FDNY promotes employees, handles complaints, and prevents retaliation against those who speak out. Transparency is key to building a fire department that truly reflects and serves all New Yorkers.”