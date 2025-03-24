Queens centenarian celebrates 101st birthday at Clearview Older Adult Center in Bayside

She has more than a century of stories and a community full of admirers to celebrate with her.

Ming Hwa Lee, a beloved member of the Clearview Older Adult Center, celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by community members and a host of local elected officials.

The milestone celebration honored Lee’s life and long-standing involvement with the Bayside-based center, located at 208-11 26th Ave. She was presented with official proclamations from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assembly Member Edward Braunstein, State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and City Council Member Vickie Paladino—each recognizing her achievement and contributions to the local community.

“Ming Lee’s life is an inspiration, and we are so thankful to the local elected officials who came out to celebrate her special day and who provide crucial resources to Selfhelp,” said Mohini Mishra, vice president of senior communities at Selfhelp Community Services, which operates the Clearview Older Adult Center along with four other senior centers across Queens.

“Their support is essential for ensuring the success of our Clearview Older Adult Center and services across Queens, which provide community, healthcare, and housing to thousands of clients like Ming Lee,” Mishra added.

Located in Bayside, the Clearview Older Adult Center has served as a vital hub for seniors in Northeast Queens for decades. The center offers a range of programming—from hot meals and social events to case management, health education, and fitness classes—aimed at supporting older adults’ physical and mental well-being while fostering community connection. The center is part of New York City’s Department for the Aging (DFTA) network of senior services.

Selfhelp Community Services, which was originally founded in 1936 to support Holocaust survivors fleeing Nazi Germany, has since expanded into one of the largest nonprofit providers of elder care in New York. Today, Selfhelp serves over 25,000 older adults throughout the New York metropolitan area through affordable housing, home care, and community-based services.

For more information about Selfhelp’s work, visit selfhelp.net.