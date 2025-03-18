Over 250 runners chase the pot of gold at St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Half Marathon

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Over 250 runners kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on Sunday, Mar. 2, with The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K and Half Marathon. An additional five participants completed the virtual 5K.

Runners from across the city toed the start line to celebrate the Irish holiday. Many participants even donned green attire as they raced around the chilly perimeter of the park. Despite the brisk winds, runners dashed past the start line with fellow cardio enthusiasts. With the sport becoming an increasingly popular pastime in the Big Apple, participating in local races is now considered one of the many St. Patrick’s Day traditions.

Joe Meyer, the Events Coordinator at elitefeats, recommended the festive race for those looking to set a new personal best or celebrate Irish culture. “This race is great because it’s definitely a family-type atmosphere where you can celebrate, wear a costume, and enjoy the atmosphere,” Meyer shared. “But the course is flat and allows for competitive athletes to really go for a personal best as well.”

Gary Wong, from Jackson Heights, was pleasantly surprised to win first place in the men’s 40-49 age group. Wong crossed the 5K finish line with delight. “I finished atop my age group and ended up sticking around in freezing cold for this awesome winners’ medal,” Wong posted on his Instagram. “Totally worth it, especially now that I have regained feeling in my fingers.” Wong completed the 5K in 22 minutes and 33 seconds.

Sylwia Rakus-Kates from Forest Hills, aimed to run The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K in 25 minutes. Although she did not meet her goal, Rakus-Kates clinched first place in the women’s 40-49 age group. The Polska Running Team-affiliated runner is determined to achieve her personal best in the near future. Rakus-Kates completed the 5K in 26 minutes and 21 seconds.

The race proceeds benefited the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a non-profit organization that supports charitable events for youth and athletes with special needs. Additionally, the Foundation helps develop elite athletes at local, national, and international levels who aspire to qualify for the Olympics. In its mission statement, NSRF aims to promote health and wellness while giving back to those in need. Believing in the transformative power of running, NSRF recognizes it as a sport that contributes to a health-conscious society.

The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K winners were Rand Miller (men’s winner in 18 minutes and 42 seconds) and Leticia Nunez (women’s winner in 25 minutes and 41 seconds). The winners of The Queens St. Patrick’s Half Marathon were Jeremy Polster (men’s winner in one hour, 21 minutes, and 34 seconds) and Alyssa Simm (women’s winner in one hour, 33 minutes, and 43 seconds).