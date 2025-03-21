Addabbo bill seeks transparency on utility rate hikes: ‘New Yorkers deserve fair notice’

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York State Senate has passed Senate Bill S.1194-A, a bill aimed at improving consumer protection and promoting transparency in utility pricing.

Sponsored by Senator Joseph Addabbo, the bill mandates that gas and electric corporations notify their customers at least 45 days in advance before implementing any increase in service rates or charges.

Addabbo represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, Lindenwood, South Ozone Park and South Richmond Hill.

This new bill seeks to address long-standing issues surrounding sudden rate hikes that have placed financial strain on households and businesses across New York State. By requiring a notice period, the bill gives utility customers ample time to prepare for changes in their utility bills, voice concerns, and adjust their budgets accordingly.

“New Yorkers deserve fair notice when their utility costs are expected to increase,” Addabbo stated following the Senate vote. “Customers have seen significant rate and monthly increases in their utility bills, many without notice of these changes. As many households struggle to afford necessities, such as a carton of eggs, the burden of increased utility charges without notice for these same individuals is stressful and unacceptable.”

Currently, under existing regulations, utilities can increase rates without providing adequate warning, often leading to confusion and financial hardship for consumers. Addabbo’s bill would address this gap in consumer protection by requiring that companies provide a full 45 days’ notice before raising rates, allowing customers to make informed decisions and take action if necessary.

The bill now heads to the New York State Assembly for consideration. If approved and signed into law, it would significantly strengthen consumer rights and increase utility providers’ accountability.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will ensure a fairer and more transparent process for utility customers, helping to prevent unexpected and burdensome price hikes from taking consumers by surprise.

As the bill moves forward, its passage would mark a victory for New Yorkers seeking better protection from arbitrary rate increases and would bolster efforts to keep utility companies more accountable to the public.