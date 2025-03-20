Senator Addabbo and Northwell Health host senior wellness event at Jamaica adult day care

Senator Addabbo partnered with NLIJFH to bring the joint event to senior citizens in Jamaica.

Senator Joseph Addabbo partnered with Northwell LIJ Forest Hills (NLIJFH) to bring an interactive health and injury prevention event to AKAL Care Social Adult Day Care in Jamaica.

The event, which took place on March 11, aimed to provide seniors with essential information on staying mobile, reducing stiffness, preventing injuries, and supporting an active lifestyle as they age.

The workshop, which was led by orthopedic and physical therapy experts, featured a comprehensive discussion on various strategies to enhance physical health and maintain mobility. It also offered practical exercises and tips to help seniors reduce stiffness and continue engaging in an active lifestyle.

The event’s goal was to address common age-related health concerns and empower seniors with the knowledge and tools they need to remain physically active and independent for as long as possible.

“As we get older, health is not just about treating injuries but empowering seniors with the knowledge and tools to lead active, fulfilling lives,” said Addabbo. “I’m proud to partner with Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills to bring this vital discussion to our older adults, helping them stay mobile and engaged.”

Dr. Gregory Daubs, an orthopedic specialist at Northwell Health, spoke about the importance of exercise, stretching, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent the need for total joint replacement. To illustrate his point, Dr. Daubs used a 3-D model of an artificial hip joint to demonstrate the impact of joint degeneration and the effectiveness of preventive measures.

According to Northwell Health, approximately 300,000 people undergo total hip replacement surgery in the United States each year, making it a critical concern for seniors.

In addition to Dr. Daubs, physical therapist Andrea Kleess led a segment on managing knee arthritis, a common condition among seniors. Kleess provided attendees with practical tips on managing the condition, such as losing weight, wearing knee braces, taking anti-inflammatory medications, attending physical therapy sessions to rebuild muscle strength and ligaments, and considering corticosteroid injections as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

Kleess also guided the group through a series of knee and hip exercises to promote flexibility and strength. The exercises included the standing gastrocnemius stretch, standing soleus stretch, and quadriceps stretch. Many of the attendees actively participated in the exercises, following Kleess’ instructions to improve their mobility and joint health.

“At Northwell Health – LIJ Forest Hills, we’re dedicated to keeping our community active and informed,” said Stancy Saji, Program Manager of Government and Community Relations at LIJFH.

“Through our ‘Stay Strong, Stay Active’ workshop with Dr. Gregory Daubs and Physical Therapist Andrea Kleess, we provided essential insights on knee and hip health. Partnering with Senator Addabbo’s office, we’re proud to support mobility and well-being for our local seniors and community members.”

Attendees were well-received, and they expressed appreciation for the valuable insights and advice shared by the healthcare professionals. Pritpal S. Walia, the owner of AKAL Care Social Adult Day Care, also expressed gratitude for the event.

“I thank you for listening patiently and attentively,” Walia told the attendees. “This is for your benefit, and we will keep on bringing this kind of information to you from these professionals.”