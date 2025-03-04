Senator Joe Addabbo partners with Taxi and Limousine Commission to host Van Hailin’ resource event for drivers

Senator Addabbo is partnering with the TLC to host a valuable event for drivers.

Senator Joseph Addabbo is teaming up with the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) to host a valuable resource event for TLC-licensed drivers in the Woodhaven community.

The event, known as Van Hailin’, will take place at Monsignor Mulz Hall, located at 88-08 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven, the gymnasium of St. Thomas the Apostle, on Friday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Van Hailin’ event is an initiative by the TLC to offer a range of services for for-hire vehicle drivers, including those working with Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies.

Traditionally, drivers would have to visit TLC offices in Long Island City to complete important tasks. However, this mobile event allows them to address a variety of needs in one convenient location, saving them time and reducing the burden of travel.

“I am proud to be working with the TLC to bring ease and convenience to busy drivers of for-hire vehicles, including private rideshare companies,” Addabbo stated.

“I hope that it will be a relief for them to tackle all their issues and requirements at one time in one place in the district, closer to where many of them live.”

Addabbo’s office has worked closely with the TLC to ensure that drivers have access to the resources and services they need in their own community.

Van Hailin’ is a mobile office that brings together TLC staff members from various departments, allowing them to assist drivers with a wide range of issues. These departments include the TLC’s Community Affairs, Finance, Licensing, and Prosecution Units.

In addition, LabCorp will be on-site to conduct the mandatory drug tests that all TLC-licensed drivers are required to take. Drivers will be able to complete their drug tests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ensuring they remain compliant with the TLC’s regulations.

The services offered at the Van Hailin’ event will include settlement offers, settlement services, navigating TLC UP, removal of suspension, and the provision of TAMIS proof of “current” status. Drivers can also get answers to general licensing inquiries and take care of necessary paperwork, reducing the need for long trips to TLC offices.

The event will also provide an opportunity for drivers to speak directly with TLC inspectors about a variety of topics. These include obtaining required decals, looking up Notices of Violation (NOV), reprinting Vehicle Inspection Reports (VIR), and ensuring that they remain compliant with TLC regulations.

Additionally, the event will facilitate drug testing by LabCorp and offer the option to pay the $34 money order fee required for some services. All services will be first come, first served.

The goal of Van Hailin’ is to help drivers stay compliant with TLC rules and regulations while receiving the support they need in a timely and accessible manner. For many drivers, this event provides a much-needed opportunity to complete all of their requirements in one place without having to take time away from their busy schedules.