Senator Addabbo hosts Teen Dating Violence Prevention event to raise awareness at John Adams High School

Aimer Torres, one of the instructors from Day One, spoke about healthy relationships to the students.

To mark Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Senator Joseph Addabbo collaborated with Day One, Safe Horizon, and the NYPD hosted a special event last month for the students of John Adams High School in Ozone Park.

The event, held on Feb. 26, aimed to educate youth about the critical issue of teen dating violence. Eight regular health classes were replaced with dedicated presentations throughout the day. Each session was limited to a maximum of 33 students, ensuring an interactive and focused environment.

By conducting multiple sessions throughout the day, the event reached the entire student body, significantly raising awareness and providing resources to those who may need them.

Addabbo, who represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas, emphasized the importance of providing students with the knowledge and tools to recognize and prevent dating violence in their own lives.

“By holding this event at a high school, we aim to empower our youth with the knowledge to recognize and prevent dating violence, fostering a safer community for all,” he said.

Founded in 2003, Day One is a New York-based organization dedicated to providing essential education and resources to youth about dating abuse, domestic violence, and maintaining healthy relationships.

With a focus on prevention, Day One has become a key resource for educating young people on how to identify unhealthy relationships and access legal protections if necessary.

For this presentation, Day One’s instructors, including Aimer Torres, focused on the increasingly concerning issue of dating and technology abuse. In collaboration with school leadership, they chose this topic because of its growing relevance to today’s teenagers.

Modern relationships are often intertwined with technology, which has led to new forms of control, manipulation, and abuse. At the event, students were given a chance to reflect on their own experiences and how technology might play a role in unhealthy relationships.

The student responses were particularly alarming. Many openly admitted that they digitally share sensitive information with their partners, including their location, phone passwords, and social media account credentials.

This level of digital transparency is often a red flag, as it can be a form of controlling behavior in relationships. Torres, who spoke to the students about the importance of maintaining healthy relationships while using technology, explained how relationships can become unhealthy when technology is used to monitor, control, or manipulate a partner.

In her session, Torres shared some startling statistics that underlined the importance of the conversation. According to her, 50% of young people aged 14-24 have experienced some form of digitally abusive behavior.

More specifically, 27% reported that their partner used social media to track their whereabouts, while 21% revealed that their partner had read their texts without consent. These figures emphasize the urgent need for educational programs like the one hosted at John Adams High School.

“The students were highly engaged, sharing their experiences and gaining the language to define them—ultimately leaving more informed than when they arrived,” said Alexia P. Walker, Community Educator with Day One.

“The more knowledge our young people have, the better equipped they are to support their peers and connect them to life-changing resources. A heartfelt thank you to Senator Addabbo for creating this invaluable opportunity for both professionals and young adults.”

Along with the educational sessions, Safe Horizon representatives and Crime Victim Advocates from the NYPD’s 106th Precinct were available in the school’s cafeteria throughout the day, offering resources and support to anyone who needed it.

Students were encouraged to speak up, ask questions, and learn about available avenues for assistance should they ever face or witness dating violence.

When discussing how to prevent and protect oneself from dating abuse, Day One emphasized that the victim is never to blame for the abuser’s actions. They provided several practical steps for students who might find themselves in an unhealthy relationship.

These included clearly stating a wish to stop communication, informing trusted individuals about the situation, preserving evidence like texts or social media messages, and carefully considering whether to contact authorities or support services for further help.

At the end of the event, Assistant Principal Scott Silverman offered the students these words of wisdom: “Empower your mind, protect your future—choose real connections over digital distractions.”

His message highlighted the importance of cultivating healthy relationships offline and navigating the online world with care and respect for oneself and others.