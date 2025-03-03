Adrian Brody and Zoe Saldana at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldaña made it a Queens double at the Oscars on Sunday night, taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Brody, born and raised in Woodhaven, and Saldaña, who was born in New Jersey but spent the majority of her childhood in Jackson Heights, were both favored to take home the Oscar in their respective categories following Brody’s performance as László Tóth in the epic period drama “The Brutalist” and Saldaña’s turn as Rita Mora Castro in “Emilia Pérez.”

Brody, who gave the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history on Sunday night, saw off competition from “A Complete Unknown’s” Timotée Chalamet, “Conclave’s” Ralph Fiennes, “Sing Sing’s” Colman Domingo and “The Apprentice’s” Sebastian Stan to take home his second Best Actor award after previously winning in 2003 for his performance in “The Pianist.”

In his lengthy speech lasting five minutes and 40 seconds, Brody prayed for a healthier, happier and more inclusive world at the 97th Academy Awards.

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas, and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism,” Brody said during his acceptance speech Sunday night.

Brody attended I.S. 145 Joseph Pulitzer Middle School and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. He also attended Long Lake Camp for the Arts in the Adirondacks and briefly studied at Stony Brook University before transferring to Queens College for a semester.

The 51-year-old also made headlines before his acceptance speech when he locked lips with Halle Berry on the Red Carpet, recreating a famous moment from his previous win at the 75th Academy Awards when he kissed Berry after winning Best Actor. Berry returned the favor on Sunday night ahead of Brody’s win, stating that she had to “pay him back” for the infamous moment in 2003.

Saldaña, meanwhile, who attended Newtown High School in Jackson Heights, paid tribute to her Dominican mother during her tear-filled acceptance speech Sunday night, describing herself as the proud daughter of immigrant parents.

“I’m the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope,” she said during an emotional speech at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

The 46-year-old saw off competition from “Wicked’s” Ariana Grande, “A Complete Unknown’s” Monica Barbaro, “Conclave’s” Isabella Rossellini and “The Brutalist’s” Felicity Jones in the Best Supporting Actress category to take home the Oscar on Sunday night.

In an interview with fashion magazine Elle shortly after the release of Emilia Pérez, Saldaña described herself as a “girl from Queens.”

“I really love being from Jackson Heights,” Saldaña told Elle last November.

Brody, on the other hand, took a trip down memory lane with a trip to his native Woodhaven last May, stating that the neighborhood helped make him the man that he is today.

“This is where I was born and raised. Made me the man that I am these days,” Brody said during an Instagram video documenting his return to Woodhaven.

While Brody and Saldaña took home Academy Awards for their performances in The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez, their respective films came up short to Sean Baker’s “Anora” in several of the major categories Sunday night, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Anora also took home Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay in a huge night for the independent film, with Mikey Madison taking home Best Actress for her performance as the film’s titular character.