JFK Airport’s New Terminal One to welcome Air New Zealand in 2026

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Air New Zealand and the New Terminal One at JFK Airport announced a new partnership on Tuesday.

Travelers flying on Air New Zealand’s flagship Auckland-New York City route will have an elevated customer experience as the airline is set to move its operations to New Terminal One once it opens in 2026. Air New Zealand currently operates out of JFK Airport’s existing Terminal 1.

The New Terminal One is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The massive transformation includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Air New Zealand currently operates a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, flying nonstop between Auckland and JFK airport thrice a week. With a flight duration of over 17 hours, the route between JFK Airport and Auckland is considered the world’s longest flight. Air New Zealand launched the nonstop flight route in 2022, providing direct services between JFK, one of the busiest airports in the world and Auckland.

Aviation stakeholders expressed their excitement for the news.

“Our team at the New Terminal One is committed to growing with our airline partners, and we are delighted that Air New Zealand chose us as their partner on this next stage of their journey at JFK,” said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. “Air New Zealand’s flagship service in New York City deserves a world-class guest experience at JFK, and we are proud to be their trusted partner in delivering it.”

Ben Evers-Swindell, General Manager Americas, Air New Zeland, added that since launching the route to JFK in 2022, it has become a cornerstone of Air New Zeland’s operations.

“Providing an exceptional airport experience is a top priority for us, especially for our passengers embarking on ultra-long-haul journeys. We eagerly anticipate our transition to The New Terminal One at JFK and look forward to introducing our customers to an enhanced travel experience in 2026.”

Air New Zealand is one of many international airlines slated to join the New Terminal One. Other airlines based at the soon-to-be-opened terminal include Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

The New Terminal One has also partnered with Air China on a collaboration to elevate the travel experience for Chinese customers visiting New York.

Opening in 2026, the New Terminal One will offer state-of-the-art technology and an elevated retail and dining experience resembling the diverse landscape of New York. The dedicated international terminal, which features 2.6 million square feet of space, will be the largest at JFK Airport when complete.