Photos: Bayside celebrates Irish heritage with annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

The community comes together in Bayside to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, with crowds lining the streets for the festive parade.

Despite being three weeks after the official date, Bayside’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this past weekend brought the community together to celebrate Irish culture, with lively festivities and a large turnout.

The parade, which was held on Saturday, March 30, marked its annual return, bringing together local residents, community groups, and public officials for a festive day of marching, music, and celebration. Thousands lined the streets of Bell Boulevard in Bayside, cheering on the participants and reveling in the rich traditions of the Irish-American community.

Council Member Vickie Paladino, who has attended the parade for several years, expressed her excitement at the event. “It’s a great day to be Irish, even though we’re three weeks late. This is a phenomenal parade, and I’m so looking forward to marching in it again. This is my fifth year in a row, and the turnout is just terrific,” Paladino said.

The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a local tradition that has been celebrated for over 50 years, serving as a highlight of the community’s cultural calendar. The event not only honors Irish heritage but also serves as an opportunity for the entire Bayside neighborhood to come together and share in the celebration.

This year’s parade featured a variety of floats, marching bands, and local organizations. Participants included members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, local Scouts, veterans’ groups, and youth sports teams, with many showing off their Irish pride through vibrant displays of green and festive attire. The parade route wound its way through the heart of Bayside, ending at a community gathering where local businesses offered refreshments and entertainment.

The event is organized annually by the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, which works tirelessly to ensure that the parade is a celebration for everyone. “The parade is really about bringing the community together, honoring our Irish roots, and welcoming everyone to join in the fun,” said Parade Chairperson Liam O’Malley.

As in previous years, the parade also provided a platform for public figures to speak about the importance of Irish culture and community.

While the parade is a beloved tradition, it is also seen as a way to reinforce the cultural importance of Irish-Americans in the broader context of New York’s diverse population. “This parade isn’t just about the Irish. It’s about the community as a whole, coming together in celebration,” Council Member Paladino noted. “We’re all proud of the heritage we represent here today.”

The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade remains one of the key cultural events in Queens, providing an opportunity for Irish-Americans and their neighbors to celebrate together. For over half a century, it has stood as a testament to the vibrancy of the local community, bringing together people of all backgrounds in the spirit of unity and festivity.

The event wrapped up with music, food, and dancing, leaving the attendees eagerly awaiting next year’s celebration. “It’s always a blast, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s parade,” said O’Malley.

For more information on the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade and future events, visit BaysideStPatricksDayParade.org.