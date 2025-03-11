With spring just around the corner, the Bayside Historical Society (BHS), situated at 208 Totten Ave. in Fort Totten, is gearing up for a month filled with engaging indoor and outdoor events throughout March.

As the weather begins to warm, BHS invites the community to take part in a variety of activities, including volunteer opportunities, dance and music events, and wellness classes.

Among the offerings is a weekly yoga class designed for adults 50 and older, held every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. Led by Stephanie, a certified yoga instructor, the class focuses on strength, flexibility, balance, and endurance. The cost is $15 per session, and walk-ins are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats and a 2- to 3-pound weight.

On Thursday, March 13, from 7:30-9 p.m., Author Talk continues with Rebecca Bratspies, who is hosting an ongoing presentation at BHS from her book, Naming Gotham, which explores the people behind the names of the city’s most famous roads, bridges, neighborhoods, and institutions. The Astoria-based author explores the city’s fascinating history and tells stories of the individuals behind the names we see and pass by every day but may not know much about. The event costs $10 for BHS members and $15 for non-members.

On Wednesday, March 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., BHS has its annual membership meeting filled with Irish spirit in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. From 7 to 7:30 p.m., they’ll have their member business meeting, including the installation of Officers and Trustees. Then, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live Irish music, step-dancing performances, and delicious Irish food and drink. This spirited event is free for BHS members and $10 for non-members.

Spring garden clean-up at the Castle will take place on Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The volunteer event is a fun way to socialize, help out for a good cause, and practice your gardening skills. The event involves clearing out last year’s weeds and old plants and prepping the garden bed for new plants and flowers. This event is free for all, and gardening tools will be supplied. To join, RSVP on the BHS website.

The Ajna Dance Company will perform an Indian dance celebration on Sunday, March 23, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as part of BHS’ ongoing Passport Concert series. The event will explore three styles of Indian dance, including classical, folk, and Bollywood, including performances, demonstrations, and a presentation of the fascinating history and significance of the Hindu Holi Festival. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members purchased through the website. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on events and exhibits, visit the BHS website.