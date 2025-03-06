Assemblyman Berger honors Cho-Sen Garden for 35 years of service to Forest Hills

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Sam Berger presented an official New York State proclamation to Cho-Sen Garden, a beloved kosher Chinese, American, and Japanese restaurant in Forest Hills, in recognition of its 35 years of service to the Queens community.

Established in 1990, Cho-Sen Garden has been a cornerstone of the Jewish community, offering a welcoming space for families, friends, and neighbors to gather for both everyday meals and special occasions. The restaurant upholds the highest standards of kosher dietary laws, blending different traditions into a unique dining experience.

“Cho-Sen Garden holds a special place in my heart, as it does for many in the community. My family, starting with my grandparents in Forest Hills, has enjoyed meals at Cho-Sen for over twenty years. I was glad to celebrate this incredible milestone with the restaurant,” said Berger.

For over three decades, owner Neil Wallin and his team have built a reputation for quality food and hospitality, serving multiple generations of patrons.

“As we begin our ‘twice Chai’ year in Forest Hills, we at Cho-Sen Garden are grateful to God and the entire community for the past 35 years of support,” Wallin said. “Countless milestone events have been celebrated by multiple generations in our location and in their homes. As one of the oldest restaurant chains in the country, we are proud of our legacy.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng, State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman co-signed the proclamation, joining Berger in honoring Cho-Sen Garden.

A cherished establishment in Queens

Cho-Sen Garden, located at 64-43 108th St. is part of the Cho-Sen restaurant group, which also operates locations in Great Neck and Brooklyn. Known for its diverse menu that merges Chinese, American and Japanese cuisine within kosher guidelines, the restaurant has remained a go-to destination for both locals and visitors observing kosher dietary laws.

The restaurant’s store manager, Josephine, along with the entire Cho-Sen Garden staff, expressed appreciation for the recognition and the community’s ongoing support.

With its 35-year milestone, Cho-Sen Garden continues to uphold its reputation as a beloved Forest Hills institution committed to tradition and hospitality.