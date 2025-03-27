Bill to address problem gambling in New York gains Senate approval

The New York State Senate has passed Senate Bill S.3632, which aims to address the growing issue of problem gambling and support individuals and families impacted by gambling addiction. Co-sponsored by Senator Joseph Addabbo, the bill seeks to establish a Problem Gambling Advisory Council to improve awareness, prevention, and treatment services across the state.

The passage of the bill coincides with Problem Gambling Awareness Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges of gambling addiction and reinforcing the commitment to helping those affected. Addabbo, Chair of the NYS Senate Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee, emphasized the need for resources as New York expands its gaming options. “As we continue to expand gaming opportunities in New York, it is our responsibility to provide critical resources for individuals and families impacted by problem gambling,” he said.

The Problem Gambling Advisory Council will play a central role in addressing gambling addiction in New York. The council will assess existing problem gambling programs, identify service gaps, and recommend best practices for prevention, education, and treatment. It will also improve coordination between state agencies, gaming operators, and community organizations, providing annual reports to the Governor and Legislature with data-driven recommendations.

The bill’s passage underscores the importance of addressing gambling addiction as the state expands its gaming industry, including mobile sports betting. Addabbo noted that while gaming growth is essential, policies must balance the industry’s development with the health and well-being of residents. “This bill is an important step forward in ensuring that, as gaming evolves in New York, we prioritize the health and well-being of our residents,” Addabbo said.

Following the Senate’s approval, the bill will move to the Assembly for further consideration, with Addabbo expressing hope that it will gain traction and become law. In addition to legislative efforts, Addabbo has actively worked to raise awareness about gambling addiction. On March 18, he partnered with the New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG) and The Safe Foundation to host educational sessions for students at Richmond Hill High School, teaching them about the dangers of gambling addiction and the importance of making informed decisions.

“Educating our youth about the dangers of gambling addiction is not just a responsibility; it’s an investment in their future,” Addabbo stated. The event, which included over 60 students, featured presentations on gambling warning signs, available resources for help, and the differences between social and problem gambling. Robin Singh, Team Leader of the Queens Problem Gambling Resource Center, explained the spectrum of gambling behaviors and the severe consequences of addiction, including personal and financial hardship.

Ike Dweck, Founder and CEO of The Safe Foundation, shared his personal experience with gambling addiction, recounting how it nearly destroyed his life. Dweck, who has been sober since 1987, now works to help others facing similar struggles through his foundation, which has supported over 9,400 individuals battling addiction.

Senator Addabbo expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between NYCPG, The Safe Foundation, and Richmond Hill High School. He emphasized the importance of community engagement in raising awareness and providing future generations with the knowledge to avoid gambling’s dangers.