Blood moon over Queens tonight: Where and when to see the total lunar eclipse

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Skygazers in Queens are in for a celestial treat as a “blood moon” graces the night sky during a total lunar eclipse early Friday morning.

This rare event will transform the moon into a reddish hue, offering a spectacular sight for those willing to stay up late or rise early.

The eclipse will commence at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, with the penumbral phase, where the moon begins to enter Earth’s outer shadow. The partial eclipse, marking the moon’s entry into the darker umbra, starts at 1:09 a.m. on Friday, March 14. Totality, when the moon is entirely within Earth’s shadow and exhibits its characteristic red color, will occur from 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m. The event concludes as the moon exits the penumbral shadow at 6 a.m.

A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that blocks direct sunlight. Instead of going completely dark, the moon takes on a reddish hue due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering—the same process that makes sunsets appear red. As sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter, while the longer red wavelengths reach the moon, giving it its eerie, coppery glow.

Throughout history, blood moons have been surrounded by myth and superstition. Some ancient civilizations believed they were omens of disaster or change.

In Norse mythology, a wolf named Hati was said to chase the moon, and when he caught it, a lunar eclipse would occur. The Inca civilization believed a jaguar was attacking the moon and would shout and shake their weapons to scare it away. In modern pop culture, blood moons have made eerie appearances in books, movies and video games. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a blood moon event causes fallen enemies to resurrect, while in Game of Thrones, a red celestial event is likened to an omen of war or power shifts.

Despite these ominous associations, astronomers assure that a blood moon is purely a natural celestial event, offering a breathtaking visual treat rather than a harbinger of chaos.

For optimal viewing in Queens, several locations offer prime vantage points. Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, with its unobstructed views along the East River, is a great spot for skywatchers. Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, one of the borough’s largest green spaces, provides an open landscape away from city lights. Astoria Park, with its expansive lawns and clear sightlines, also makes for an ideal place to witness the eclipse.

However, because lunar eclipses do not require special equipment or clear horizons like solar eclipses, this celestial event will be visible from virtually anywhere in Queens. Whether you’re watching from a backyard, a balcony, or even through a window, the blood moon will be on full display as long as the skies remain clear.

Viewing conditions are expected to be favorable, with clear skies anticipated during the eclipse hours. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye, though binoculars or telescopes can enhance the experience by revealing more lunar details.

This total lunar eclipse is the first since 2022 and will be visible across North and South America. The next opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse will be in September 2025, though it won’t be visible from most of the U.S.