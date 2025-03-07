Box cutter-wielding suspect sought after attempted robbery on Q54 bus in Glendale: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly pulled a box cutter of a fellow rider on board an MTA bus in Glendale in a failed robbery attempt.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a bus rider with a box cutter during an attempted robbery in Glendale in broad daylight on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 4.

The 19-year-old man was riding a Q54 MTA bus near Metropolitan Avenue and 61st Street at around 3:10 p.m. when a stranger approached him, pulled out the box cutter, and attempted to remove the victim’s cell phone. The teenager held on to his mobile device, and the perpetrator gave up and exited the bus on foot in an unknown direction, police said. The bus rider was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with a thin mustache and chin beard. He wore a black winter jacket, a black baseball cap on backward, and a gray backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 104th Precinct has reported 14 robberies so far in 2025, 22 fewer than the 36 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 61.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with two reported so far this year, three fewer than the three fewer than the five reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 60%, according to CompStat.