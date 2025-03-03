Brain Health Awareness Week: Queens neurosurgeon shares tips to reduce stroke and dementia risk

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In recognition of Brain Health Awareness Week, which runs from March 10-16, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center Neurosurgeon Dr. Elizabeth Fontana discussed what actions people can take to stay mentally sharp.

Dr. Fontana noted that taking action to try and keep a healthy brain can help reduce the risk of suffering brain trauma, strokes and cognitive decline. Steps can be taken beginning at a young age to have such long-term impacts.

When it comes to preventing brain trauma, Dr. Fontana said one of the biggest things one can do is wear a helmet whenever riding a bike or scooter, or a seatbelt when riding in a car. Additionally, she stressed the importance of athletes, including student-athletes, going through the proper return-to-play protocols if they suffer a concussion. “Those are very, very, very simple interventions that anybody can spend, in terms of brain health,” Dr. Fontana said.

Strokes can best be prevented by maintaining a healthy body, as it impacts brain functions. The brain is often impacted by diseases that affect the body’s blood supply and blood flow. Maintaining a healthy weight and diet, keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control, and managing diabetes effectively by keeping blood sugars under control all impact brain health. Taking these actions can greatly reduce the risk of stroke, thus protecting the brain.

Regularly seeing a primary care doctor can help people know what they are doing right and where they can improve. Doctors can also provide proper medications to patients to help with blood pressure, blood sugar, diabetes, weight and other issues that could impact the health of the body and brain.

“We want everybody to go to the doctor, get their blood pressure checked, make sure they’re making a healthy weight, make sure their cholesterol’s okay, make sure their blood sugar’s okay,” Dr. Fontana said. “Give them medications that they need if their health issues need to be treated with certain medications. Taking medications might be helpful for any given metric.”

Maintaining cognitive functions is dementia prevention. Dr. Fontana said that approximately 30%-40% of dementia cases are preventable. One of the biggest steps that can be taken which has been statistically shown to reduce the risk of dementia is staying in school. The risk of dementia goes down 7% for each year of schooling one undergoes.

For some people, hearing aids can actually help reduce the risk of dementia. Hearing loss is a big risk factor, but those dealing with this issue can get hearing aids to help them maintain social interactions. Socializing with others on a regular basis reduces the risk of dementia, as it helps keep the mind sharp. It is especially important for those in their middle and old ages to maintain social networks.

Sleep disorders are common factors to the development of dementia. It is important to get a good night’s sleep regularly. Those who may suffer from sleep disorders like sleep apnea and insomnia should seek treatment from a doctor. CPAP machines can help treat these issues.

Exercise can also help prevent dementia. This can range from aerobic exercises to anaerobic exercise. This can be especially helpful for those older in age.

Smoking and alcohol consumption are associated with an increased risk of dementia. Limiting this consumption or even cutting it out altogether can immensely reduce one’s risk of developing dementia.

Dr. Fontana noted that it is difficult for many Queens residents to find good spaces for exercise. Many residents may also have trouble finding places where they can eat healthy meals. She emphasized that any form of exercise is good, including taking a 15-minute walk during a lunch break. Having salads for lunch rather than fast food can also go a long way.

Stress can negatively impact one’s brain health in a multitude of ways. It can lead to trouble falling asleep or cause depression or anxiety, among other issues. Dr. Fontana emphasized the importance of finding healthy ways to relieve stress, whether it is through discussion with a therapist, spiritual or community leader, family members, friends or others. “You’re not alone. Whatever help you can get is good,” Dr. Fontana said.

The Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, located at 8900 Van Wyck Expy. in Jamaica, is home to the busiest emergency room in the borough of Queens.

The medical staff at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center provides specialized care for numerous patients experiencing brain-related health issues, including trauma, strokes, and cognitive disorders.