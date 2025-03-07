Quantcast
Police & Fire

Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly punching pregnant woman on J train in Jamaica

By Emily Davenport Posted on
Christopher Benitez was arrested for allegedly punching a woman on the J train.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Brooklyn man was cuffed for allegedly punching a pregnant woman on the J train in Jamaica.

On March 7, Christopher Benitez, 33, was arrested in connection to the incident and was charged with third-degree assault.

At 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, a 37-year-old woman was on the J train at the Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer station when Benitez allegedly approached her and punched her in the face. Benitez then allegedly fled the train on foot to parts unknown.

The victim suffered a laceration, bruises, and pain to the right eye as a result of the assault but was not hospitalized.

Benitez remained quiet as he walked out of the station house on Friday and down the long ramp at the Briarwood Station.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

