Burglar steals nearly $13K worth of jewelry and other property from Woodhaven home: NYPD

A cat burglar was caught on camera breaking into a bedroom of a Woodhaven house during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 25.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill reported that the man came in through an unlocked window and onto a bed inside the house on 88th Road between P.S. 060 and Woodhaven Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m.

After crawling along the bed, the perpetrator tip-toed to other rooms where he allegedly removed perfumes, jewelry, clothing, bottles of liquor, and an undetermined amount of cash, police said Wednesday. The burglar fled the crime scene in an unknown direction, and he made off with items that have an approximate value of $12,900, police said, adding that there were no injuries reported as a result of the burglary.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion with a mustache. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the sleeve, dark pants, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 23, the 102nd Precinct has reported 26 burglaries so far in 2025, five more than the 21 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 23.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.