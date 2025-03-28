Burglars steal Mercedes-Benz from parking garage at Briarwood co-op: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who illegally entered a parking garage at a Briarwood co-op building and allegedly drove off with a Mercedes luxury sedan.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for two burglars who slipped into a parking garage at a Briarwood co-op building during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 25, and drove off with a Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan.

Once inside the indoor car park at The Greenwood at 140-10 84th Dr., the two masked men were seen on video surveillance walking purposefully towards a 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 at around 1 a.m.

Police said Thursday that the perpetrators drove off in the luxury sedan in an unknown direction. According to Kelley Blue Book, the pricing of that particular vehicle starts at nearly $24,000. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Thursday and described one as having a light complexion wearing a black hooded winter jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, a black face covering. His accomplice has a medium complexion and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black face covering.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through March 23, the 107th Precinct has reported 56 burglaries so far in 2025, five more than the 51 reported at the same point last year, an increase on 9.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.