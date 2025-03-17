Longtime Queens CB7 chair and FDNY veteran Gene Kelty dies at 70

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Eugene “Gene” Kelty, who served multiple decades as a member of Community Board 7 (CB7) in Queens, including as the Board’s Chair, and a former FDNY firefighter, died on Sunday, March 16. He was 70 years old.

Kelty served on CB7 for about 41 years, including approximately 29 years as the Chair. In January, Kelty stepped down from the position due to health issues. First Vice Chairman Chuck Apelian was named the new Chair, while Kelty took on the role of the new First Vice Chairman.

In addition to his contributions over the years to CB7, Kelty was also a former firefighter for 39 years, eventually becoming the Fire Chief of FDNY Battalion 10 in Manhattan. Kelty was a 9/11 first responder, helping to save lives on that fateful day and sifting through the rubble at Ground Zero in the days that followed. He was the Captain of FDNY Battalion 10 at the time, earning the promotion to Chief in 2003.

His time spent at Ground Zero in the wake of the terrorist attacks would eventually result in health problems. In 2014, Kelty was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer as a result of his extended exposure to fallout and dust at Ground Zero. After going through radiation, he underwent surgery in 2015 to have a tumor removed. He was declared cancer-free shortly after that. Kelty retired from the FDNY in 2018.

In 2019, Kelty was among the numerous 9/11 first responders on hand at the Rose Garden of the White House to witness President Donald Trump sign the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law after it easily passed through the Senate and House of Representatives. The bill ensured the extension of compensation for individuals who were injured during the terrorist attacks and in the aftermath during rescue efforts and debris removal. Compensation was due to expire in 2020 before this legislation extended that deadline to 2090.

Numerous local elected officials took to social media and/or released statements to mourn the loss of Kelty and thank him for his decades of public service to the CB7 community, which includes the neighborhoods of Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, College Point, Flushing, Malba, Queensboro Hill, Whitestone and Willets Point. Among those to pay tribute to Kelty were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., State Senator John Liu and Council Members Sandra Ung and Vickie Paladino.

If you knew Gene Kelty — a longtime @FDNY firefighter and Community Board 7 chairman — you knew he would leave no stone unturned as he fought to make North Queens a better place. I’m sad to say that we lost Gene this weekend after a long illness. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/IhYUTHm5Os — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) March 16, 2025

NE Queens lost a longtime champion with the passing of former FDNY member and CB7 chairman Gene Kelty, a tireless advocate for the betterment of our community. My condolences to his friends and family, he will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/ovSJXhVSzs — Sandra Ung 黄敏仪 (@CMSandraUng) March 17, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gene Kelty this morning. Gene was a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the community were immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/407QYGnJDp — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@CMvpaladino) March 17, 2025

“Eugene Kelty was a committed public servant and man of the community,” Liu said. “For decades, he served us as an FDNY battalion chief and as community board chairperson. Gene was innately cheerful and content, though many may not have seen it through the cantankerous style in which he conducted public meetings. He was a straight-shooter who could lavish praise if he was in agreement with you and a minute later pelt you with sharp rebuke if he wasn’t. Gene was my friend, neighbor, colleague and supporter for 25 years, and he will be missed dearly. R.I.P.”

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech also released a statement on the passing of Kelty.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce joins the family, friends and colleagues of Eugene T. Kelty Jr. in mourning his passing,” Grech said. “I had the privilege of working with Gene during his time on the community board, and I will always be grateful for his kindness, patience and deep commitment to Queens. As a new face to the borough at the time, Gene took the time to educate me on the needs and priorities of Community Board 7. His leadership, generosity and passion for public service made a lasting impact on so many. On behalf of the board, staff and members of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, we extend our deepest condolences to Gene’s family and loved ones.”