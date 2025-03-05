Construction nears completion on four-story mixed-use building at Prince Street in Flushing

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Construction is nearing completion on 33-33 Prince Street, a four-story mixed-use building in Flushing.

Designed by My Architect PC for Prince Real Estate LLC, the 55-foot-tall development will offer 16,403 square feet of commercial and manufacturing space, as per zoning documents. The building will also feature a cellar level and a 20-foot-wide rear yard above the first floor.

Located between 33rd Avenue and 35th Avenue, the upper floors showcase a reflective glass curtain wall with sections of gray metal paneling, while the southern lot line wall is clad in red brick. A prominent canopy extends over the main entrance, and a tall garage door at the northern corner marks the entrance to an enclosed parking garage with space for 13 vehicles.

Work is expected to conclude in the coming months.

The development is situated in a prime commercial corridor of Flushing, a neighborhood known for its robust economic activity, particularly in retail, dining, and small-scale manufacturing. The building’s proximity to the Flushing-Main Street subway station, served by the 7 train, will provide convenient transit access for tenants and visitors.