Delta flight’s wing hits runway, lands safely after go-around at LaGuardia Airport: FAA

A Delta flight had a rough landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night when its wing struck the runway before the pilot performed a go-around maneuver and landed safely on the second approach, according to the FAA.

A potential crisis was averted at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night after an air traffic controller alerted the flight crew of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 that its left wing had struck the runway upon landing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

At 10:10 p.m., the pilot initiated a go-around due to an unstable approach. A go-around is a standard safety procedure that allows pilots to abort a landing and reposition the aircraft for another approach. The maneuver, performed at the pilot’s discretion or at the direction of air traffic control, is designed to ensure a safe and stable landing.

The pilot and air traffic controller remained in full command of the situation, and no injuries were reported, according to the Port Authority. There were 76 passengers, along with a pilot, co-pilot, and two flight attendants on board the flight, which had departed from Jacksonville, Florida.

The aircraft landed safely and has been grounded pending an FAA investigation. Airport operations were not impacted, the Port Authority confirmed.

“The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia,” Delta Airlines said in a statement. “The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

Endeavor Air operated a Delta Airlines connection flight that crashed and flipped upside down when its wing struck the runway during a landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, Feb. 17. All 80 people onboard survived the crash, but 21 were injured.