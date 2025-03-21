DOT launches overnight truck parking pilot in Maspeth to curb illegal parking

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) has launched a one-year Overnight Truck Parking Pilot, providing regulated, metered parking for commercial trucks in industrial business zones on 56th Road from 43rd Street to 49th Street in Maspeth.

The initiative aims to address illegal overnight truck parking in residential areas while offering truck drivers safe, designated spaces to park during federally mandated rest breaks.

The pilot, announced by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Thursday, will introduce approximately 45 overnight parking spaces across three industrial zones: Flatlands/Fairfield in Brooklyn, Hunts Point in the Bronx, and Maspeth in Queens. Truck operators will be able to pay via the ParkNYC app, with rates set at $10 per eight-hour session, available Monday through Saturday.

Queens officials welcomed the initiative, particularly in Maspeth, where residents have long complained about commercial trucks clogging residential streets.

“Illegally parked trucks have long been a nuisance in Maspeth and many other parts of Queens, so I am happy the DOT is taking steps to address this problem,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “This new pilot program will hopefully encourage truck drivers to take advantage of legal parking options in Maspeth and elsewhere and keep trucks from parking overnight in residential neighborhoods.”

Assemblymember Claire Valdez, who represents District 37, including Ridgewood, Maspeth, Long Island City, and Sunnyside, praised the Commissioner for prioritizing both community concerns and worker safety.

“The Overnight Truck Parking Pilot is an important step to bringing much-needed relief to residents who have endured congestion and disruption, as well as to truck operators who have not been given clear guidance on how and where to park their vehicles,” said Valdez.

Maspeth, a key industrial hub in Queens, has long struggled with commercial truck congestion, as drivers illegally park in residential neighborhoods due to a lack of designated spaces. The NYC Truck Route Network sees over 110,000 commercial vehicles daily, with Maspeth serving as a critical corridor for freight transportation.

Truck drivers have cited a shortage of legal parking spaces as a major challenge, with federal regulations mandating rest breaks, leaving them with few options.

“Nationally, there are 11 trucks on the road for every one parking space,” said Zach Miller, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Trucking Association of New York. “In a dense urban environment like New York City, this shortage is far worse. The consequences force truck drivers to either violate federal hours-of-service regulations or park in unsafe, unauthorized locations.”

Under the one-year pilot program, NYC DOT will monitor compliance and effectiveness, assessing whether additional truck parking spaces should be introduced in the city.

For now, Queens residents and truck drivers alike hope the new parking zones will reduce congestion, increase safety, and provide a more organized system for freight movement.