Dozens injured during pepper spray incident at College Point middle school: FDNY

Two students were taken into custody for allegedly deploying pepper spray in the cafeteria at MS 379 in College Point injuring dozens on Friday afternoon.

Mayhem erupted at a College Point school after two young students fired off pepper spray devices, injuring dozens, most of them classmates, on Friday afternoon.

The FDNY received a call reporting the pepper spray incident at around 12:46 p.m. in the cafeteria at MS 379 at 124-06 14th Ave. Firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on the scene at the College Point Collaborative School, where they found 26 patients needing medical attention. Nine were triaged on the scene by an FDNY medical doctor and did not require hospitalization, while eleven students were transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. All had non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said. The children were treated for eye irritation, and all had difficulty breathing

Six refused medical attention at the scene. Police from the 109th Precinct took two girls, aged 12 and 13, into custody. No charges were filed, and the girls were released to their parents later in the afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.

MS 379 is located at the site of the former St. Fidelis Grammar School, which closed its doors in 2013 due to dwindling enrollments and increased operating costs. QNS contacted the city’s Department of Education and is awaiting a response.