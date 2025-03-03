Elderly woman kicked down stairs in unprovoked subway assault at Roosevelt Avenue station: NYPD

Cops in Queens are hunting for the man who kicked a senior woman down a flight of stairs at a subway station in a random assault on March 1, 2025. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect who kicked a 72-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in an unprovoked attack at a Jackson Heights subway station over the weekend.

According to law enforcement sources, the assault occurred around 11:13 p.m. on March 1 at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th St station, shortly after the victim exited a Jamaica-bound E train.

Authorities said the victim was on her way home and heading up a staircase to reach a Flushing-bound 7 train when the perpetrator kicked her from behind. Police sources said the attack was unprovoked, and the perpetrator said nothing to the victim before the kick.

The blow sent the senior tumbling down the stairs, law enforcement sources said — leaving her with pain and bruising to her cheek, the back of her head, and across her back.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the area and was last seen boarding a Jamaica-bound F train, according to police.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to nearby Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, the NYPD released images of the attacker, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a black coat, and sneakers. Cops are asking for anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.