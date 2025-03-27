QEDC partners with WITNESS to launch entrepreneurship program for previously incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals

A new entrepreneurship initiative is empowering LGBTQ+ individuals impacted by the justice system with career skills and economic opportunities.

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) has partnered with Witness to Mass Incarceration (WITNESS) to launch a groundbreaking entrepreneurship program designed to empower LGBTQ+ individuals who have been previously incarcerated. The initiative, called The Art of Tailoring, aims to provide hands-on career training in tailoring and fashion, alongside mentorship, networking, and access to employment resources.

The two-year program is backed by a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, facilitated by U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez. The funding will help participants develop career skills while also supporting them in building economic independence.

“The Art of Tailoring is more than just a job-training program. It’s about offering real, tangible opportunities for entrepreneurship,” said Evie Litwok, founder and executive director of WITNESS. “Empowerment is the key to breaking the cycle of incarceration. By focusing on potential rather than past mistakes, we give individuals the tools they need to build a better future.”

The first cohort of the program includes 25 LGBTQ+ youth, thanks to a partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute. Classes take place in a 2,000-square-foot MakerSpace in Queens, which also functions as a hub for entrepreneurship, skill-building, and career development. The space is designed to give participants not just a learning environment, but also a community of support and resources for their future careers.

“This program is a game-changer,” said Seth Bornstein, executive director of QEDC. “It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative that not only provides economic opportunities but also creates a sustainable blueprint for addressing the challenges former inmates face when seeking long-term employment.”

WITNESS is a nonprofit organization with a strong partnership with the QEDC, actively supporting initiatives in Queens, including job training programs. WITNESS focuses on helping individuals reentering society after incarceration. Litwok’s office, located at QEDC’s Entrepreneur Space in Long Island City, has become a vital hub for services designed to help former inmates achieve long-term career success.

The program will include not only technical skills development but also mentorship opportunities and access to apprenticeships. The goal is to help participants overcome barriers to employment and establish careers that provide financial stability and personal fulfillment.

“We’re seeing the transformative power of entrepreneurship as a tool for social change,” Litwok added. “Participants are being equipped with the skills and confidence to navigate the workforce, fostering a sense of self-worth and independence along the way.”

The program also invites the public to observe The Art of Tailoring classes in action and to meet with the directors and participants to learn more about the initiative.

For more information, or to donate to support the program, visit witnesstomassincarceration.org or contact Evie Litwok at evie@witnesstomassincarceration.org.