Evening of Fine Foods celebrates QCP’s 75th anniversary, raises $140K for disabilities support

The 29th annual “Evening of Fine Foods,” hosted by Queens Centers for Progress (QCP), brought together more than 600 guests for an elegant evening at Terrace On The Park in Corona on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

This year’s event held special significance as QCP celebrated its 75th anniversary, marking decades of service to children and adults with developmental disabilities. The fundraiser raised over $140,000 to support the nonprofit’s mission, reinforcing its commitment to empowering individuals and fostering inclusion throughout the community.

Attendees spent the evening dining on global cuisine, representing the melting pot of the world’s borough. Over 50 local restaurants and beverage providers participated in an Evening of Fine Foods. Some of the participating restaurants for this year’s event include Aigner Chocolates, Austin’s Ale House, Bevo’s Kitchen, Bourbon Street, Il Bacco NY, Kaieteur Restaurant, Marbella Restaurant & Catering, MumsKitchens NYC, Neir’s Tavern, and One Station Plaza. Other restaurants include Rincón Salvadoreño Restaurant, Special Sweets, The Wine Room of Forest Hills, Trattoria 35, 10-63 Meal LLC, Khalil Biryani House, Mayahuel Restaurant & Bar, and MsSauce Plates Culinary Horizon LLC.

This year’s celebration also reflected even more dining diversity for attendees, as it was the first time that Glatt Kosher restaurants participated in the yearly event. Queens-based Union Bistro and Simcha Palace made their presence known at the celebration.

Additionally, vegan attendees had plant-based cuisine options from Plant Powered Metro New York, Tufino Pizzeria in Astoria, and Bevo’s Kitchen, and attendees who maintain a Halal diet also enjoyed offerings from local restaurants.

Three standout women leaders were honored at this year’s event.

Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo, EdD, President and CEO of Vaughn College, and Uzoamaka N. Okoye, Chief of Staff at The New Terminal One, were named this year’s “Chefs of the Year. ” The honorees are community trailblazers who have made a notable difference in the Queens community.

Rachel Kellner, owner of Aigner Chocolates, was also presented with the Claire Shulman “Spirit of Community Award” for her dedication to the borough through philanthropy and community engagement.

The three awardees reflected on their recognition after the event.

“The QCP Fine Food night was delicious. I was thrilled to be part of a celebration for QCP and to honor what this organization does to support the progress of our community,” DeVivo said.

Okoye added that the New Terminal One is proud to support QCP and its mission of serving individuals in need in Queens. “Our team was delighted to be a part of the Evening of Fine Food—a vibrant display of the diverse flavors that make the Borough of Queens truly unique,” Okoye said. She added that as the New Terminal One gears up for its opening next year, the organization looks forward to partnering with QCP in the future.

Keller shared that the event was an incredible evening. “ To be honored in the company of so many inspiring women was an experience I will never forget. The energy, strength, and resilience in the room were palpable. It reminded me of the unstoppable force we create when we lift each other up. I feel deeply grateful and energized,” she said.

For over 75 years, QCP has provided an array of services to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities. The “Evening of Fine Foods” annual celebration provides an avenue to fundraise in support of QCP’s services and programs, which assist over 1,200 individuals.