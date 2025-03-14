Father slashed defending son in after-school fight near Hollis playground; 14-year-old arrested: NYPD

Cops arrested a 14-year-old boy near Hollis Playground on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly slashed a man who was trying to protect his son during an afterschool brawl near I.S. 192 in St. Albans.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for slashing a father who tried to defend his son during an after-school brawl near I.S. 192 in St. Albans on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a man slashed at 109-89 204th St. just before 3:40 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed by NYPD School Safety that the 37-year-old man was slashed across the lower back during a dispute between two strangers in the vicinity of 204th Street and Hollis Avenue, police said Friday, stressing that the incident did not occur on school grounds.

Investigators believe the two strangers roughed up the victim’s son near the Hollis Playground, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be packing a loaded handgun. He was booked at the 113th Precinct, where he was charged with assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property and other related crimes. The second individual remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 9, the 113th Precinct has reported 62 felony assaults so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 69 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.