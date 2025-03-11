Same Flushing store sells two $50K Powerball tickets in just two months

Flushing’s Freshmart lives up to its lucky reputation with another big Powerball win.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Flushing has been on a remarkable lottery winning streak in recent months, and one local store appears to be at the center of the luck.

Freshmart, located at 40-38 Union St. in Flushing, sold a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the March 8 drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The same store also sold another third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Jan. 4 drawing.

The March 8 ticket was one of three third-prize-winning tickets sold across New York state. The other two winning tickets were purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh and Speedway #09894 in Tonawanda, each also worth $50,000.

On Dec. 7, 2024, a Powerball ticket worth $256 million was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket, located at 25-03 Parsons Blvd. This marked New York’s first Powerball jackpot win since 2020. The jackpot winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., with numbers drawn from a field of one to 69 and a separate red Powerball drawn from a field of one to 26.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools across the state.

Individuals struggling with gambling addiction or who know someone who is can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).