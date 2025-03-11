Flushing parents invited to explore summer camp options at annual fair hosted by CM Sandra Ung

Council Member Sandra Ung was joined by representatives from some of the organizations that will take part in the 4th Annual Summer Camp Fair on March 16. Photo: Office of Council Member Sandra Ung

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Sandra Ung will host the fourth-annual Summer Camp Fair in Flushing this Sunday, inviting local parents to explore the various options available to them over the summer school break.

Ung joined representatives from various youth organizations that administer summer programming to announce the upcoming Summer Camp Fair, which will take place at Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St., on Sunday, March 16, between 1 and 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature representatives from the Chinese American Parents Association, KidzConnect Summer Day Camp (First Baptist Church of Flushing), SG Academy, Asian American Coalition for Education, Boys Club of New York, and Korean Community Services of New York, among other organizations.

Organizations will provide attendees with information regarding hours of operations, enrollment requirements and costs and the types of activities offered at summer camps in the area.

Ung, who announced the fair on Monday, said places are limited at the “very popular” New York City Public Schools’ Summer Rising program, leaving some parents in need of finding other options.

“The good news is that there are so many fantastic programs in and around Flushing that offer enriching and engaging experiences for children of all ages,” Ung said in a statement. “But with so many choices, selecting the right summer program can be overwhelming for parents. It takes time and effort to research all the options, compare costs and schedules, and find the program that best fits your child’s needs.”

Ung added that the upcoming Summer Camp Fair will give families an opportunity to speak directly with program representatives and gain a better sense of what each camp offers.

Yang Zeng, director of the Flushing branch of Queens Public Library, said the library is proud to host the annual fair for the third year in a row, stating that the event provides an excellent opportunity for parents to start making plans for the summer months.

“Last year’s event drew over 100 families, and we hope to reach even more this year,” Zeng said in a statement.

Devon Huang, president of the Chinese American Parents Association, said the organization will provide participants with educational activities in the morning and recreational activities in the afternoon during their upcoming summer programming.

“We look forward to sharing with parents all that our organization can offer them and their kids,” Huang said.

Ung praised all participating organizations for creating a safe, fun and meaningful experience for children in the local community.

“Their work plays a crucial role in keeping kids engaged, active, and learning throughout the summer months. I urge parents to take advantage of this opportunity and find the best summer experience for their child,” Ung said.