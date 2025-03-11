Flushing Town Hall will host its monthly Louis Armstrong Legacy Jazz Jam on Wednesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing.

Open to musicians of all levels and instruments—including professionals, graduate students, music instructors, serious hobbyists, and vocalists—the jam session invites participants to celebrate the rich legacy of jazz in an engaging, collaborative setting. The evening is led by Carol Sudhalter, Flushing Town Hall’s esteemed house band leader, who has been at the helm since 2016. A versatile musician, Sudhalter brings her expertise on the flute, baritone saxophone, and tenor saxophone to guide the session, ensuring an inclusive and inspiring night of live jazz.

Flushing Town Hall introduced the jam sessions in 2011, which initially began as a collaboration with Queens College’s Aaron Copeland School of Music. The sessions offered musicians an opportunity to collaborate and play with others. As the event gained popularity, it opened up to professional musicians and other experienced players, along with the addition of an audience through collaborating with Queens Jazz Overground, a group of Queens-based jazz musicians who host performances, workshops, and festivals.

When Sudhalter took over the jam sessions, the big band leader was well-versed in Armstrong’s expansive repertoire. Through her experience, creativity, and guidance, the sessions pay homage to Armstrong with every event. The monthly event gives musicians of all backgrounds a space to collaborate and play and offers guests a delightful evening filled with live jazz music to enjoy.

Flushing Town Hall is a historic NYC landmark building that hosts many jazz events and has been a landmark location for Queens’ rich jazz history. The borough has been home to many jazz legends, including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and many more legendary jazz musicians throughout American history. The event, which is supported in part by a grant from the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, continues to honor his music and continue his legacy through musicians and jazz lovers of all generations.

Go to Flushing Town Hall’s website for more information about the jazz sessions. General admission is $10 and free for FTH members, students and jamming musicians.