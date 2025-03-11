Forte Prep Expands: A New High School for Students in Queens

Exciting news for families in Queens! Forte Preparatory Academy, a top-performing charter school, is expanding with the opening of its new high school in Elmhurst. The brand-new facility, set to open in Fall 2026, will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, science labs, a gymnasium, and dedicated spaces for the arts, ensuring students have access to a well-rounded, college-preparatory education.

Forte Prep Middle School has been recognized as one of the top public middle schools in New York State by U.S. News & World Report, a testament to its commitment to academic excellence. With rigorous instruction, dedicated teachers, and a strong focus on student success, Forte Prep empowers students to excel academically and develop leadership skills that will serve them for life.

Now, with the addition of Forte Prep High School, students can continue their educational journey in a supportive, challenging environment. The new high school will offer a strong academic curriculum, engaging extracurricular activities, and personalized college and career counseling to help students reach their full potential.

Seats are currently open for both the middle and high school, offering families an incredible opportunity to join a school community that believes all students, regardless of background, deserve an excellent education.

Learn more and apply today at www.forteprep.org/enroll.