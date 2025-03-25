FourLeaf Credit Union celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony as it opens new branch in Forest Hills

FourLeaf Credit Union proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new branch located at 71-27 Austin St. in Forest Hills on Friday, March 21.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant milestone for the credit union, which is committed to providing exceptional financial services to its growing membership base. The event brought together locals, members, and employees to celebrate the launch of FourLeaf Credit Union’s 37th branch.

“We’re very happy and excited that we’re opening up our 37th location here in Forest Hills,” said Robert Suarez, Assistant Vice President of Government Affairs at FourLeaf.

“It’s a community that’s really been welcoming since we announced our opening a couple of months back. We’re just very pleased that the people are receiving us and, more importantly, the businesses as well. We’re really here to be inclusive of everyone and we’re so excited to be a part of the Forest Hills community.”

For over 80 years, FourLeaf Credit Union has been providing trusted financial services to its members. Founded initially as Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the institution has experienced impressive growth, expanding its reach far beyond its initial community.

Today, the credit union serves members throughout Long Island, New York City, and beyond, with a nationwide presence that reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality financial products and services no matter where its members live.

As the credit union’s membership grew and its scope expanded, it became clear that a rebranding was needed to reflect the institution’s modern approach and nationwide footprint. After months of extensive market research, brand studies, and strategic planning, FourLeaf Credit Union emerged as the new name, symbolizing a more forward-thinking and inclusive approach to financial services.

The rebranding represents both the organization’s growth and its evolving commitment to serving members across the country with the same dedication that it has shown for decades.

The Forest Hills branch is a key part of FourLeaf’s continued expansion and will provide members with a range of banking services, including personal and business banking solutions.

With a focus on accessibility and convenience, the branch is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The credit union’s commitment to community inclusion is evident in the welcoming environment created for residents and businesses alike.

Suarez explained that the infinity symbol used in their logo has been steadfast in the brand’s growth over the years and shows how they are holding onto their Bethpage roots.

The new Forest Hills branch is already becoming an integral part of the community, with the credit union working closely with local businesses to ensure it meets the financial needs of residents and entrepreneurs alike.

FourLeaf offers financial products designed to improve the lives of its members, from home loans and savings accounts to investment options and credit cards.

The credit union’s goal is not only to expand its reach but also to deepen its roots in the communities where it operates.