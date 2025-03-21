Free trees for Earth Month: NYRP to host tree giveaways across Queens this spring

As spring arrives, New York City residents are invited to take part in a seasonal tradition that supports urban greening and environmental awareness.

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) will host its annual free tree giveaway across all five boroughs, running from April 5 to May 5, in celebration of Earth Month.

The nonprofit will distribute 3,500 native trees at events throughout the city in partnership with local community organizations. Participants can choose from 26 species: American Persimmon, Beach Plum, Black Cherry, Eastern Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Pawpaw, Sweetbay Magnolia, and Witchhazel.

The program, which began in 2008 as part of the now-completed MillionTreesNYC initiative in collaboration with the NYC Parks Department, has become a staple of spring in the city. Through that effort, NYRP helped plant 250,000 trees in schoolyards, housing developments, houses of worship, and other urban spaces, contributing to the city’s goal of planting one million trees by 2015.

Queens residents will have multiple opportunities to receive free trees at borough-specific distribution events. Advance registration is required and can be completed at www.nyrp.org/freetree.

Flushing

April 6, 2-4 p.m.

Queens Flushing Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St.

Far Rockaway

April 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

RISE

58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Long Island City

April 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Queens Long Island City Citizens LIC

2302 31st St.

Jamaica Hills

April 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Queens Jamaica Hills Jamaica Muslim Center

85-37 168th St.,

Flushing

April 20, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Queens Flushing Kissena Synergy Kissena Velodrome

158- 02 Booth Memorial Ave.,

Woodside

April 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Queens Woodside Citizens Woodside

5120 Northern Blvd.

Jackson Heights

May 4 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Travers Park

76-9 34th Ave.

The 2024 tree giveaway is made possible with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Citizens Philanthropic Foundation, National Grid, and the New York Islanders.

Founded in 1995 by Bette Midler, NYRP is a citywide nonprofit organization that works to create and maintain high-quality public green spaces in underserved neighborhoods. Its efforts include tree planting, park revitalization, and community garden restoration, all aimed at building a greener, healthier New York City.