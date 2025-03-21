Free trees for Earth Month: NYRP to host tree giveaways across Queens this spring

As spring arrives, New York City residents are invited to take part in a seasonal tradition that supports urban greening and environmental awareness.
The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) will host its annual free tree giveaway across all five boroughs, running from April 5 to May 5, in celebration of Earth Month.
The nonprofit will distribute 3,500 native trees at events throughout the city in partnership with local community organizations. Participants can choose from 26 species: American Persimmon, Beach Plum, Black Cherry, Eastern Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Pawpaw, Sweetbay Magnolia, and Witchhazel.
The program, which began in 2008 as part of the now-completed MillionTreesNYC initiative in collaboration with the NYC Parks Department, has become a staple of spring in the city. Through that effort, NYRP helped plant 250,000 trees in schoolyards, housing developments, houses of worship, and other urban spaces, contributing to the city’s goal of planting one million trees by 2015.
Queens residents will have multiple opportunities to receive free trees at borough-specific distribution events. Advance registration is required and can be completed at www.nyrp.org/freetree.
April 6, 2-4 p.m.
Queens Flushing Queens Botanical Garden
43-50 Main St.
April 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
RISE
58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
April 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Queens Long Island City Citizens LIC
2302 31st St.
April 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Queens Jamaica Hills Jamaica Muslim Center
85-37 168th St.,
April 20, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Queens Flushing Kissena Synergy Kissena Velodrome
158- 02 Booth Memorial Ave.,
April 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Queens Woodside Citizens Woodside
5120 Northern Blvd.
May 4 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Travers Park
76-9 34th Ave.
The 2024 tree giveaway is made possible with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Citizens Philanthropic Foundation, National Grid, and the New York Islanders.
Founded in 1995 by Bette Midler, NYRP is a citywide nonprofit organization that works to create and maintain high-quality public green spaces in underserved neighborhoods. Its efforts include tree planting, park revitalization, and community garden restoration, all aimed at building a greener, healthier New York City.