Glendale’s new art gallery, Ptolemy, is set to enjoy big year ahead after being designed with artists’ views in mind

Patrick Reynolds opened Ptolemy in Glendale as a space for the community to come together.

A new art gallery named Ptolemy is quickly becoming a cultural cornerstone in Glendale, and its owner, Patrick Reynolds, is determined to make it a space that speaks to both artists and the community.

After opening in late 2024, the gallery is poised for a significant year ahead as it continues to showcase local and international talent. Designed with the artists’ perspectives at the forefront, Ptolemy is set to provide a nurturing environment where creative voices can thrive and be celebrated.

Reynolds, an artist with years of experience working in the art world, has always dreamed of opening a space dedicated to exhibiting and promoting art. Having worked in various galleries across Manhattan and other art studios, Reynolds was eager to create his own platform for the arts.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he said. “When I saw a storefront open up close to home, I just decided to go for it.”

The decision to open Ptolemy at 6733 Central Ave. in Glendale was not only a professional move but also a personal one. After living in New York for more than a decade, Reynolds and his family moved to Glendale three years ago, and the gallery became an extension of his desire to support and contribute to his local community.

“Glendale and definitely Ridgewood has a strong concentration of artists and a really thriving community,” he remarked.

The gallery, located in Glendale’s vibrant, creative area, has already struck a chord with local art enthusiasts. The surrounding neighborhood, with its deep roots in the arts, provides a solid foundation for Reynolds’ vision.

He is excited about fostering an inclusive atmosphere where people of all backgrounds can come together to experience and appreciate art.

However, Reynolds’ ambitions for Ptolemy go beyond serving the arts community alone. As a family-oriented individual, he envisions the gallery as a place where families can participate in cultural events, workshops, and other programming.

With a three-year-old child and a household that includes his wife and mother-in-law, Reynolds values creating a gallery that is open, inviting, and accessible to all.

The current exhibition at Ptolemy, running until March 9, showcases the work of Shirley Irons, an accomplished artist who has had international recognition since the 1980s.

Irons’ oil paintings on canvas and panels often focus on quiet, intimate moments, capturing the beauty of seemingly mundane objects.

The exhibition features several small paintings of everyday objects like light switches and flowers, reflecting her recent shift from painting based on photographs to creating work directly from life.

During the pandemic, she began painting floral arrangements in her studio, exploring the passage of time through flowers in various stages of bloom and decay.

Reynolds is particularly drawn to Irons’ work’s contrast between life and death. This thought-provoking exploration of life’s transience is central to the current show.

Following the success of Irons’ exhibition, Ptolemy will host a photography exhibition by Ridgewood-based artist Tom Wilson. The show, which opens on March 14 and runs through April 13, will also feature a book release of Wilson’s photographic work.

Over the coming months, the gallery will offer a mix of different mediums, from photography and painting to sculpture and glasswork, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

As Ptolemy prepares for its first full year, Reynolds is focused on cultivating a gallery space that champions artists’ creative voices and fosters an environment of connection and community.

“I spent a lot of time working in galleries and working for artists, but I’m also an artist myself. So I think that a big thing with the gallery is that I’m operating it from an artist’s perspective,” he shared.

For Reynolds, Ptolemy is not just a space for displaying art; it’s a place for artists to find a platform to showcase their work, engage with others, and build connections with both local and international audiences.

In addition to its exhibitions, Ptolemy also offers a small retail footprint, where visitors can purchase records, snacks, mugs, and other items that complement the gallery’s artistic vibe.

With its artist-driven ethos and commitment to fostering creativity, Ptolemy is set to become a major part of the cultural landscape in Glendale.