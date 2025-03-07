Flushing Town Hall is bringing a delightful mix of puppetry and storytelling to the stage on Sunday, March 15, with “Go Home Tiny Monster”—a heartwarming, family-friendly adventure that’s sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The special show was created by The Gottabees, a Boston-based group of performers who have been working together since 2013. The group creates family-friendly shows that mix fun and learning through puppetry, dance, theater, and live music. In the 12 years that they’ve been together, they’ve performed in 19 states and five countries for over 43,000 people.

The interactive show teaches kids about homelessness and the importance of helping one another in times of need. The story is more relatable to kids than one would initially think since 1 in 8 children enrolled in public schools in NYC experienced homelessness last year, according to the New York State Education Department. Throughout the program, the audience is encouraged to help its main character, Sylvie, and her family find a new home after a storm displaces the yarn-spun creatures. Getting the audience involved teaches kids an important lesson: whether they need help or want to help others, they have an entire community around them in times of need.

“We’re delighted to welcome the wonderful Gottabees back to Flushing Town Hall,” said Ellen Kodadek, the executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall. “Go Home Tiny Monster” is a lovely tale, touching on the sensitive and timely subjects of homelessness that so many families experience.”

The Gottabees often find inspiration for their shows from personal experiences. When four members of the group found themselves displaced a few years ago due to a mix of fire and weather-related damage, they sought to teach their audience what they knew about getting through hard experiences and finding community. The entire show is told without words through puppetry, live music, and physical theater. The show, which is set to begin at 2:15 p.m., will be prefaced by a workshop at 1 p.m., during which kids can come and make their own yarn monsters. The workshop is free and included with a ticket to the show.

“The Gottabees tell a story that empowers and builds empathy among our young audiences. I cannot wait to see the home we build on our stage for those tiny monsters,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall.

The Yarn Monsters Workshop starts at 1 p.m. and lasts approximately 30-45 minutes. The family performance starts at 2:15 p.m. Both are suitable for children ages 3 and up.

General admission: $15 adults, $12 member adults, $8 children. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Flushing Town Hall’s website.