Greater Ridgewood Historical Society to celebrate the lives of Helen and John Ries with dedication of Memorial Picnic Grove

Helen Ries passed away on March 26, 2024 and will be dedicated in Ridgewood on April 5.

The Greater Ridgewood Historical Society (GRHS) and the family of Helen Ries will gather to celebrate her life and legacy with the dedication of the John R. Ries and Helen Ries Memorial Picnic Grove at the Vander Ende Onderdonk House Museum on Saturday, April 5, at noon.

This event will honor the tireless efforts of both John and Helen Ries, whose contributions to the community and the preservation of Ridgewood’s history have left an indelible mark.

The Picnic Grove, originally dedicated in 1992 to honor the contributions of John R. Ries during the formative years of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, will now bear the names of both John and Helen.

John R. Ries, who passed away in 1991, was instrumental in the early growth of the Society and its mission to preserve local history. After his death, his wife, Helen, stepped forward to continue his legacy and champion the work of the Historical Society for many years, becoming an integral part of its success.

Helen passed away on March 26, 2024, at the age of 99, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of community involvement and service. According to her obituary, Helen was born and raised in Brooklyn.

She spent much of her life in Ridgewood before relocating to Cape Cod in her later years to be closer to her son, Robert. Despite her move, Helen remained closely tied to Ridgewood and continued to support the GRHS and other local organizations.

For over two decades, Helen was an active and dedicated member of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, contributing significantly to its programs and activities. She was a prominent figure in the organization of the Society’s educational programs, including the School Program, the Harvest Festival, and the beloved St. Nicholas Day celebrations.

Through these events, Helen helped to foster a sense of community and ensured that Ridgewood’s history was passed down to future generations, particularly through the Society’s educational initiatives for local schoolchildren.

In addition to her work with the GRHS, Helen was an active member of several other local organizations, including the Friends of the Ridgewood Library and the American Legion, where she was inducted into the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Her contributions to the community were widely recognized, and in 1997, she was honored with the “Citizen of the Month Award” for her dedication and selfless service.

Helen was also well-known for her sharp intellect and her zest for life. Throughout her career, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for various organizations, including an accounting firm and an orthopedic surgeon’s office.

Her love for learning and problem-solving was evident in every aspect of her life. A former teenager with a passion for art, Helen was a perfectionist who always sought to improve herself.

She was an avid reader, a lover of geography, and a skilled trivia player, earning the affectionate nickname “Chippie” after accumulating an impressive number of trivia chips at Brookdale Senior Living, where she spent her final years.

For 25 years, Helen served as a docent at the Vander Ende Onderdonk House, the oldest Dutch Colonial stone house in New York City. She led tours and educated fourth-grade students from surrounding schools about the house’s history, the Onderdonk family, and the region’s rich cultural heritage.

As a board member of the Historical Society, Helen also contributed to the planning and execution of special events, including the annual holiday celebrations at the Onderdonk House.

The Vander Ende Onderdonk House, which dates back to 1709, is an important historical landmark in Ridgewood, situated on the border of Queens and Brooklyn. It is the home base of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society and a key educational and cultural resource for the community.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the New York State Register of Historic Places, and was designated a New York City landmark in 1995.

The John R. Ries and Helen Ries Memorial Picnic Grove dedication on April 5 will be a moment of reflection and celebration. The event will be held at the Vander Ende Onderdonk House Museum and is open to the public. The dedication will serve as a lasting tribute to the Ries family’s enduring contributions to the history and culture of Ridgewood.