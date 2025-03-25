Gunman wanted after nightclub shooting during early morning dispute at Jamaica hotel: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shot up a nightclub inside a Jamaica hotel on the morning of Sunday, March 16. NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct are looking for a gunman who opened fire inside a banquet hall in a hotel in Jamaica during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 16.

The suspect was involved in a dispute with an unidentified man inside a nightclub that operates inside the Hotel Liberty Inn & Suites-JFK at 144-20 Liberty Ave. just before 5 a.m. when he pulled out a firearm and discharged it multiple times, causing damage to the ceiling, police said. An NYPD spokesman could not say what the two men were arguing about before the gunfire erupted. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who is described as having a dark complexion in his 20s. He wore a white T-shirt with black details and blue jeans.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 23, the 103rd Precinct has reported just one shooting incident so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the seven shooting incidents reported at the same point last year, a decline of 85.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.