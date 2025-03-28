Council Member Holden slams plans to build lithium-ion battery storage facility across from Middle Village school

Council Member Robert Holden is raising concerns over the proposed construction of a large-scale lithium-ion battery energy storage facility at 64-30 69th Place in Middle Village, directly across from PS/IS 128.

The site is in a densely populated residential neighborhood and is situated next to an animal hospital, a daycare center, and a children’s party and play space. With these community spaces nearby, local residents are growing increasingly alarmed over the safety and suitability of the project.

The proposed facility is part of a growing wave of similar energy storage projects being developed across New York City. The facility in Middle Village is reportedly connected to NineDot Energy, a company involved in the development of large-scale battery storage systems.

While lithium-ion batteries have become widely used for energy storage due to their efficiency, they are also notorious for their volatility. In recent years, there have been growing concerns about the potential for dangerous fires, as lithium-ion batteries can ignite unexpectedly and are extremely difficult to extinguish once burning.

Holden has expressed concern about the decision to place such a facility in a residential area, particularly one so close to schools and daycare centers.

“These kinds of facilities do not belong in residential areas, full stop,” he stated.

“And especially not across from a school and next to an animal hospital and multiple childcare facilities. The community will not stand for this—we will fight this dangerous proposal every step of the way.”

Holden’s office became aware of the project after reviewing filings and documents related to the site, which indicated that the facility is slated for construction with a 2024 development timeline under the name “MWE Energy Storage System.”

The facility would be one of several similar battery storage proposals springing up across New York City, some of which have faced vocal opposition. For example, a recent project in Brooklyn drew public outrage over its location near residential homes and the lack of clear safety infrastructure.

The concerns over fire safety are compounded by the fact that lithium-ion batteries have been linked to a series of high-profile incidents, including devastating fires that have destroyed property and threatened public safety.

Holden’s office is currently exploring all possible avenues to stop the project, including legal challenges to the zoning of the site and a review of the facility’s fire safety measures. The Council Member has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent the development of the battery storage facility, which he believes is incompatible with the needs of the local community.

In response to the mounting concern, Holden has announced that he will host a rally at the proposed site on Wednesday, April 2, at 3 p.m., to oppose the project and demand its halt. The rally will provide an opportunity for concerned parents, residents, civic leaders, and elected officials to come together and show their opposition to the plan.

“We cannot allow our district to become a testing ground for dangerous energy experiments,” Holden added. “Our community is not for sale.”