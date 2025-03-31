Holy Cross High School in Flushing reveals plans for new state-of-the-art campus building

Holy Cross High School alumni, board members, and community leaders gather to view the progress of the new ATAC, marking an exciting chapter for the institution.

Holy Cross High School in Flushing unveiled a sneak peek of its new Arts, Technology, and Athletics Center (ATAC) on Thursday, March 27.

The unveiling marks a significant step in the school’s long-awaited expansion and the first new building constructed at the school since its founding in 1955.

The event, held for board members, donors, faculty, and community leaders, showcased the progress of the building, which is slated for completion in Fall 2025. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow in early 2026. The ATAC is designed to enhance Holy Cross’s commitment to providing students with a well-rounded education emphasizing arts, technology, and athletics.

“This new facility represents the future of Holy Cross High School,” said Mark Mongelluzzo, the school’s president and a 1992 alumnus. “The ATAC will allow us to expand our curriculum and better serve the needs of our students, both academically and personally. It’s an exciting time for our school and our community.”

Holy Cross High School, a Catholic college preparatory institution, has been a staple in the Flushing community for over 70 years. The school is known for its commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community involvement, educating young men and women with the vision of Blessed Father Basil Moreau, founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross. The new ATAC building is a direct reflection of the school’s forward-thinking approach to education, designed to meet the needs of students in the 21st century.

The ATAC will include several state-of-the-art spaces aimed at enriching the student experience. Among the highlights are a multi-use performance space, a fitness center, a robotics lab, and a business/computer lab. The building will also feature a new computer lab for expanding the school’s computer science offerings, including the introduction of an e-sports team.

One of the most innovative features of the new building is its green roof, which will serve both as a sustainability initiative and a space for students to engage in hands-on environmental learning. The garden area will also host small events, offering a new outdoor venue for the school community.

The building project began in the summer of 2024, with construction moving steadily toward its projected completion date in Fall 2025.

Council Member Vickie Paladino, a proud alumna of Holy Cross High School, was among those present at the event. “It’s an honor to witness the continued growth of Holy Cross,” Paladino said. “This school has been a cornerstone of our community for decades, and I’m thrilled to see it expand in such a meaningful way. The new building is a reflection of the school’s unwavering commitment to its students.”

Holy Cross High School, located at 26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Flushing, is a well-regarded institution in the borough. Its proximity to major transportation routes allows it to serve students from across Queens and beyond. The ATAC project, a milestone in the school’s 70-year history, is expected to have a lasting impact on the academic and extracurricular opportunities available to Holy Cross students, ensuring the school remains at the forefront of education in the 21st century.

For more information about Holy Cross High School or to learn more about the ATAC project, contact Mark Mongelluzzo at mmongelluzzo@myholycrosshs.org or call (718) 886-7250, Ext 516.