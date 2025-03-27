NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens renames pavilion building in honor of late Borough President Claire Shulman

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Claire Shulman, former Queens Borough President, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens has officially renamed The Pavilion building as the “Claire Shulman Pavilion.”

This recognition comes after a vote by the health system’s Board of Directors on Thursday, March 27, and honors Shulman’s remarkable career and significant contributions to the borough’s healthcare system.

Shulman, who passed away in August 2020, made history as the first woman to serve as Queens Borough President, a position she held from 1986 to 2002. Her public service journey began as a nurse at Queens Hospital in the late 1940s, where she developed a lifelong commitment to enhancing healthcare services for New Yorkers. Her advocacy and tireless efforts led to over $150 million in capital funding for the modernization of Queens and Elmhurst Hospitals, including the creation of the Queens Cancer Center of Excellence, one of the first of its kind in the borough.

As borough president, Shulman was pivotal in ensuring the progress of several cultural institutions, including the Queens Museum of Art, the New York Hall of Science, Queens Theatre in the Park, and the Museum of the Moving Image.

“Claire Shulman’s lifelong dedication to quality healthcare and love of nursing led to her fight to preserve our public hospitals from the threat of privatization in the mid-1990s,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “Her rugged determination and tireless perseverance secured more than $150 million in capital funding for a major modernization project and upgrading of both Queens and Elmhurst Hospitals.”

Neil J. Moore, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, reflected on Shulman’s early career, noting, “Claire began her career as a nurse working right here in what was formerly known as Queens General Hospital, where she met her husband, Dr. Melvin Shulman, a psychiatrist. Her time in politics began as chair of a local community board, and she went on to serve as Queens Borough President for 16 years, paving the way for future leaders in our borough.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also paid tribute to Shulman’s legacy. “Claire Shulman was much more than one of my predecessors. She was my friend, my mentor, and one of my heroes whose career in public service was born at Queens Hospital,” Richards said. “Whether it was as a healthcare worker or as the chief executive of our borough, Claire served Queens residents with dignity, grace, and determination.” Shulman endorsed Richards in the 2020 race for Queens borough president.

Vicki Schneps, president of Schneps Media and a close friend of Claire Shulman, reflected on her legacy, saying, “Claire was the epitome of a public servant who cared deeply about her community and put more shovels in the ground, creating more buildings for the benefit of the people of Queens than any Borough President. It’s a fitting tribute to a great lady!” Schneps highlighted Shulman’s tireless dedication to improving the borough through development projects and her unwavering commitment to the well-being of Queens residents. “Her efforts continue to leave a lasting impact on the community she served so passionately,” said Schneps.

Shulman’s family, including her children Ellen Baker and Larry Shulman, expressed their gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Our mother was deeply committed to the hospital and the critical role it plays in providing excellent healthcare for the people of Queens. While she never felt the need to be honored in this way, we feel it is a fitting acknowledgment of her commitment to the hospital and to quality healthcare for everyone.”

The renaming of The Pavilion is a lasting tribute to Shulman’s unwavering dedication to healthcare in Queens. As Chief Nursing Officer Abbi-Gail Baboolal, DNP, FNP, MSN, of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, pointed out, “One could feel the genuine affection she had for Queens Hospital when she spoke of her days as a student at the Queens Hospital School of Nursing.”

The “Claire Shulman Pavilion” marks a permanent tribute to her contributions and her lasting impact in Queens, a borough she served and loved deeply.