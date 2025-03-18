Housing lottery opens for new apartments near Jamaica-179th Street station, rent starts at $1,863

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 15 units in an 8-story mixed-use building steps away from the Jamaica-179th Street train station.

The building at 88-11 179th Pl. in Jamaica will have 49 total residential units, 34 at market rate. Of the other 15 units set aside, 10 are for those earning 80% of the area median income and an asset limit of $124,240, while the other five are for people earning 130% of the area median income and an asset limit of $201,890.

Six of the units at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,863. Up to three people can reside in each unit, as long as they combine to earn $69,875-$111,840 a year.

The other four units at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, costing $2,223 a month in rent. As many as five people can live in these units. The annual household income must range from $84,000 to $134,160.

There is a single one-bedroom unit among those at 130% of the area median income. The rent there is $3,640 a month. It can fit a household of up to three people, who are required to collectively make $124,800-$181,740 annually.

The four remaining two-bedroom units at 130% of the area median income are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $4,347. Households of up to five people can occupy each unit, as long as they combine to earn $149,040-$218,010 a year.

Amenities available within each unit include a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, patios or balconies, and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric heat and the gas stove. Hot water will be included in the rent.

The building also features an outdoor rooftop terrace. There is convenient access to mass transportation through the nearby Jamaica-179th Street train station, which services the E and F trains. Numerous buses also have stops in the area, including the Q1, Q2, Q3, Q17, Q36, Q43, Q76, Q77, Q110 and X68. P.S. 95Q: The Eastwood School is located not far from 88-11 179th Pl.

Design 101 LLC designed the mixed-use building. Palwinder Singh is credited as the developer.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 88-11 179th Pl. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 31. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 88-11 179th Place Apartments, c/o All Borough Solutions, 670 Flushing Ave., #316, NY 11206.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.