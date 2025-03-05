Housing lottery launches for 22 units in new 16-story building in Jamaica, rent starts at $1,757

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A housing lottery has opened for 95-25 Waltham St., a newly constructed 16-story residential building in Jamaica.

The development offers 52 residences, with 22 units available for renters earning 80% of the area median income (AMI).

The lottery, listed on NYC Housing Connect, includes three studios, 14 one-bedroom apartments, and five two-bedroom units. Monthly rents start at $1,757 for studios, $1,875 for one-bedrooms, and $2,232 for two-bedrooms. Income eligibility ranges from $65,109 to $134,160, depending on household size. No deposits or application fees are required.

A percentage of units are set aside for applicants with mobility (5%) and vision/hearing (2%) disabilities. Additionally, preference for a portion of units is given to residents of Queens Community Board 12 (20%) and NYC employees (5%).

Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a recreation room, gym, outdoor terrace, storage, bike storage lockers, covered parking with electric vehicle charging stations and laundry services. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, patios and the option to purchase and install washers and dryers. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Developed by Amar Marketing Enterprise 2 LLC and designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects, the property is conveniently located near the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station, serving the E, J, and Z lines. It is also close to the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station, providing direct access to Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, and JFK Airport via the AirTrain. Several MTA bus routes serve the area as well.

Jamaica has seen extensive redevelopment in recent years, with new residential projects, retail spaces, and infrastructure improvements enhancing its appeal as a residential and commercial hub. The neighborhood is home to landmarks such as Rufus King Park, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, and the busy shopping district along Jamaica Avenue.

Prospective renters must meet income and household size requirements to qualify. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April 28, 2025, through NYC Housing Connect.