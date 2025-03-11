JFK New Terminal One opens RFP applications for facility maintenance service providers

The New Terminal One team is now accepting RFP applications for facility maintenance service providers.

JFK Airport’s New Terminal One is inviting facility maintenance service providers to submit Requests for Proposals (RFPs) as part of its commitment to delivering world-class airport operations.

Announced on Monday, March 10, the RFP seeks a service provider to oversee staffing, materials, supplies, and equipment necessary for maintaining buildings, structures, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as public spaces and furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E). The provider will also be responsible for supporting seasonal transitions to ensure continuous operational efficiency.

The New Terminal One, slated to open in 2026, is a key component of the Port Authority’s $19 billion redevelopment plan to transform JFK Airport into a modern, world-class transportation hub. The massive overhaul includes two new terminals, upgrades to existing terminals, a new ground transportation center and a redesigned roadway network.

“At the New Terminal One, ensuring exceptional facility maintenance is a key part of our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for our guests,” said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations. “We’re excited to partner with a provider who shares our vision of setting new standards for airport operations and ensuring our facilities are always at their best.”

The New Terminal One team encourages local organizations, minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs) to participate. All applicants must submit diversity participation plans detailing their approach to achieving the project’s 30% MWBE and 10% LBE (locally-based Enterprise) participation goals.

Proposals are due by May 7. Interested vendors can obtain more details by contacting procurement@onejfk.com.