JFK Terminal 6 unveils high-tech security checkpoint with streamlined screening and laptop-friendly features

JFK Terminal 6 (T6) has selected a leading security firm to oversee its advanced screening security checkpoint.

JFK Millenium Partners, the design-and-build company overseeing the soon-to-open JFK Terminal 6, announced the news on Tuesday, March 25. K2 Security Screening Group(K2 SSG) will procure, install, and deploy a state-of-the-art security screening checkpoint at the 10-gate terminal.

K2 SSG is considered an industry-leading airport securing screening systems specialist. The company is partnering with the TSA PANYNJ and T6’s security technology providers- Analogic Rohde & Schwarz, CEIA, and Leidos– to ensure the checkpoint’s safety and efficiency for passengers.

The JFK T6 security checkpoint will use advanced technology, including Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray screening that produces clear, high-quality 3-D images. This technology will result in reduced bag checks as passengers can keep their laptops in their bags. Additionally, there is a high-tech automated bin return system that will transport passenger carryons. Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT), which is faster than previous technologies, will be able to detect metallic and non-metallic objects under layers of clothing or on the body within 1.5 seconds.

Other high-tech advancements in the new checkpoint include Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT2), an automated system that validates the authenticity of a passenger’s ID credentials and can identify individuals who may need additional screening. By scanning travelers’ IDs and comparing them to their in-person real-time photos, travelers can go to a security screening without exchanging their boarding passes.

All of the technological advancements coming to the checkpoint are expected to enhance the effectiveness of T6’s security protocol while improving efficiency.

Stakeholders gave their views on how the technology will advance the security screening process in T6 and provide a smooth journey for passengers traveling through the terminal.

Steve Thody, CEO of JFK Millenium Partners, explained that although security screenings play an essential role in passengers’ safety, they can also be a stressful part of a traveler’s journey.

“Working closely with the TSA, our future T6 security checkpoint will utilize the latest screening technologies provided by K2 and its partners to expedite T6 passengers through the checkpoint, ultimately providing a significantly improved guest experience while enhancing security in parallel,” Thody said.

Steve Karoly, executive vice president of K2 Security Screening Group, said the security firm is honored to be chosen to work on this transformative project.

“The new Terminal 6 security checkpoint will be equipped with state-of-the-art screening technologies designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety,” he said.”The checkpoint will significantly reduce wait times while maintaining the highest security standards. We’re proud to play a role in shaping the future of air travel at JFK.”

Terminal 6 is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transportation of JFK Airport into a premiere gateway to New York City, including two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, and a new ground transportation center and a brand new, simplified roadway network.

T 6 is a two-phased project currently under construction at JFK Airport. The first six gates will open in 2026; full construction completion is expected by 2028. Nine of T6’s 10 gates can accommodate widebody aircraft, a state-of-the-art automated baggage system, and one of the longest departure curbs at JFK with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones.

Additional features include multiple airline lounges, a new ground transportation center, and sustainably sourced building materials, including rooftop solar power and LEED sustainability certifications.

The advanced security technologies being introduced at JFK Terminal 6, including Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray and Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT), are unique to this new terminal.