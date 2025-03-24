Photos: DA Melinda Katz honors Queens leaders at Women’s History Month celebration

(Left to right) Queens DA’s Office Senior Deputy Bureau Chief of Legal Hiring Pamela Byer, Queens DA’s Office Systems Administrator Michelle McKinnon, Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant, Queens DA Melinda Katz, Queens Community Board 2 District Manager Debra Markell Kleinert, Malini Shah, Center for the Women of New York Board of Directors Vice President Malini Shah and Queens College Manager for External and Governmental Relations Liza Marquez.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz recently held her annual Women’s History Month celebration on Wednesday, March 19, in the Benjamin S. Rosenthal Building at Queens College, located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing.

Co-sponsored by Queens College, the Queens County Women’s Bar Association and the Center for the Women of New York, the event celebrated women in Queens who have contributed to the borough’s well-being, including elected and community leaders. In addition to DA Katz, other notable Queens leaders on hand for the event included Council Members Sandra Ung and Joann Ariola.

“This event is so important, for women to come together and to honor those that came before us,” Katz said. “We all stand on the shoulders of the women that came before us, but many of us stand on the shoulders of the women that are in this room right now. People who have worked on women’s domestic violence issues, on trafficking issues, women that have been prosecutors, women who have served in the community boards. It’s so important to acknowledge them and lift other women up as we move up as well.”

Bestselling author and award-winning international speaker Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant was the Master of Ceremonies. She delivered a keynote address on the importance of fighting for and preserving the rights of women.

“This was an incredible opportunity to celebrate women who are doing such amazing work, giving back to their community through their jobs

and their philanthropy,” Grant said. “It also gives younger women examples of what they can follow as they choose their career path and as they decide how they want to contribute to the society that they live in.”

Five honorees were recognized at the event for their contributions to the borough. Awards were given to Queens Community Board 2 District Manager Debra Markell Kleinert, Queens College Manager for External and Governmental Relations Liza Marquez, Center for the Women of New York Board of Directors Vice President Malini Shah, Queens District Attorney’s Office Systems Administrator Michelle McKinnon and Queens District Attorney’s Office Senior Deputy Bureau Chief of Legal Hiring Pamela Byer.

“I always say that successful people go back and lift other people up, and women do need to lift other women up,” Katz said. “So we do in our office. It has to be done everywhere we go, otherwise we’re going to fail. And we should never fail. It’s important for us to have those attitudes towards each other that we can all make it. And the more women that succeed, the better for you.”